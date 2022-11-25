How to redeem Genshin Impact codes on Mobile, PC, and Web: Primogem redemption guide

Genshin Impact's 3.3 update livestream is set to take place on November 25, 2022, and will reveal three redeem codes for players to obtain. These codes reward players with goodies such as Primogems, Mora, Mystic Enhancement Ores, and Hero's Wit.

These codes are quite valuable as they help free-to-play gamers further push the pity on the character banners. Hence, this article provides a brief guide on redeeming these codes for the players' ease.

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

These codes remain valid for only 12 hours, so players should redeem them as soon as possible to ensure they get the rewards on time in their accounts.

Guide to redeeming Genshin Impact codes (November 25) on various platforms

It is important to clarify that the methods used to redeem the codes on mobile and PC are the same. The redemption method for the website is a bit different, but it is equally simple, and fans should not have any issues whatsoever.

Hence, it is time to dive into the guide to redeem the codes obtained from Genshin Impact update 3.3.

Guide to redeeming codes through the Genshin website

Step 1: Open the official Genshin Impact website.

Open the Official Genshin Impact website (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go to the Redeem Code section present in the top bar.

Go to Redeem code section and type in the details (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Inside the redeem code section, type in all the details, including the server region, nickname, the code, and then press Redeem.

Type in the details and click on Redeem (Image via HoYoverse)

Guide to redeem code on PC and Mobile

Step 1: Open Genshin Impact through the launcher.

Open the game using the launcher (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 2: Go to Settings in the main menu tab, which can be accessed by pressing Esc.

Open Settings (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 3: Go to Account and then to the Redeem Code section.

Go to the Redeem Now section (Image via HoYoverse)

Step 4: Type in the correct code and press Exchange.

Type in the code and press on Exchange (Image via HoYoverse)

Once either of the steps mentioned above has been performed and provided the codes players use are correct, the rewards will be sent to the in-game mail. Genshin Impact players must claim these rewards immediately, as they would otherwise expire.

In any case, the Genshin Impact 3.3 update is set to be quite interesting. Scaramouche, the 6th Fatui Harbinger, will become a playable character. He will be an Anemo DPS unit and use a Catalyst as his primary weapon.

The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 11/25/2022 at 11:00 AM (UTC-5)

He is the second Fatui Harbinger ever to become playable since Tartaglia was released in the first year of the game. Hence, the hype surrounding Scaramouche's release is extremely high.

However, the playable version of Scaramouche will be called Wanderer. It is unknown why the name has been changed, though leaks suggest that the associated story quest for version update 3.3 will provide the necessary information.

Alongside Scaramouche, Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayato will also get rerun banners. Amongst these, Raiden Shogun is arguably one of the best units released in the game, while Itto and Ayato are also top-tier units, though not as important.

Lastly, there will be major and minor events during update 3.3, where fans can obtain loads of Primogems and other rewards that they can use to obtain the banner character or save for the future.

