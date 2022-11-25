Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream countdown: Redemption Code release time and date for all regions

There is little time until the Genshin Impact 3.3 live stream airs. If you wish to tune it as it goes live, then the following guide should help you. More specifically, there will be two main things in this article:

A countdown that should be universal for everybody Some time zones, which may include yours

Three Redemption Codes for this Special Program will be distributed throughout the broadcast. HoYoverse has not confirmed the length of this Special Program, but previous ones have ranged from 35 minutes to over an hour.

At the very least, Travelers know for certain that the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will air on Twitch at 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022.

Countdown to the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

If the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream hasn't yet begun, you should see "Time until the 3.3 Special Program." The number of hours, minutes, and seconds shown beneath the countdown title represents the amount of time until the broadcast airs on Twitch.

Please keep in mind that this countdown is meant to show you when 7:00 AM (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022 will occur. Any unforeseen technical difficulties or other factors that may cause a delay will not be reflected in this simple countdown.

Aside from that, the following section will include some static time zones for players who prefer to look at those rather than a single countdown.

Time zones for when the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will air

The official promo image for this Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

If you live in the United States, then the following time zones should help clarify things for you:

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2 am

2 am Alaska Standard Time: 3 am

3 am Pacific Standard Time: 4 am

4 am Mountain Standard Time: 5 am

5 am Central Standard Time: 6 am

6 am Eastern Standard Time: 7 am

European players may appreciate knowing the following time zones that are equivalent to 7:00 AM (UTC-5):

Western European Time: 12:00 PM

12:00 PM Central European Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Eastern European Time: 2:00 PM

Gamers on the Asian servers who wish to see it on Twitch can use the following time zones:

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

Finally, here are some Oceanic times:

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am (keep in mind that this is on November 26, 2022)

Redemption Code news

Some players really want to know how they can get 300 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

The Genshin Impact 3.3 live stream will contain three Redemption Codes. You can get them without watching the entire broadcast, especially since they will be posted on the Internet once they are released.

Remember that you only have one day to use them before they expire. All three Redemption Codes will grant you 300 Primogems, which you can use on any account.

That concludes the current Genshin Impact 3.3 live stream news regarding countdowns, time zones, and Redemption Codes.

