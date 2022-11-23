Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream Special Program: Date, time, and countdown for all regions

Genshin Impact developers have announced the date and time for the upcoming 3.3 Special Program. An official notice was shared by them on various social media outlets, which came with a confirmed date and time for the livestream.

Finally, the community will get an official look at the upcoming character banners, reruns, events, and much more. Based on official information, the patch 3.3 livestream is scheduled to premiere at 07:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022.

Many credible sources share leaks about future patches, and these events are a great way to determine the authenticity of unofficial information. Here is everything players need to know about the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream as well as a countdown to prepare for it.

Official tweet reveals Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and time

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

The tweet above is an official announcement about the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program. The game has a huge fanbase, with its members living in different time zones. This is why it's necessary to mention when they'll get to watch the livestream. Gamers across the world looking to tune in to the broadcast should check the times provided below:

Eastern Time - November 25 at 7:00 am

UTC Time - November 25 at 12:00 pm

CEST - November 25 at 2:00 pm

Greenwich Mean Time - November 25 at 12:00 pm

Australian Eastern Time - November 25 at 11:00 pm

Australian Central Time - November 25 at 10:00 pm

Central European Time - November 25 at 1:00 pm

Central Time - November 25 at 6:00 am

Indian Standard Time - November 25 at 5:30 pm

Pacific Standard Time - November 25 at 4:00 am

Western European Time - November 25 at 12:00 pm

Interested players and fans can get on Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel to watch the Special Program premiere live. Along with discussing all the latest content for patch 3.3, developers will share three redeem codes players will be able to claim for free Primogems. A total of 300 Primogems can be obtained in this manner.

Many players (especially F2P) must be saving Primogems for future characters such as Wanderer, Alhaitham, or someone else. Hence, they should definitely make sure to get their hands on these freebies.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program countdown

The countdown above reveals the amount of time left before the premiere of Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream on the title's Twitch channel. Anyone whose time zone was not mentioned in the above list can refer to this countdown. It has been set to hit zero at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022, sharp.

It is worth noting that the countdown above cannot reflect real-time changes made to the 3.3 Special Program on the premiere day, including postponements. Thankfully, the developers have a good track record of going live with rarely any technical delays. Hence, the countdown is a reliable tracker to use for the 3.3 livestream.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

Follow @GenshinImpact and retweet this post with the hashtag #GenshinSpecialProgram . We will randomly select 50 participants and gift them each Intertwined Fate ×10. Results Announcement: November 30

Let's not forget the official giveaway that was also announced. Players can follow Genshin Impact's official tweet above and retweet it with a special hashtag #GenshinSpecialProgram. 50 lucky participants will be gifted with 10 Intertwined Fates when the results are announced on November 30, 2022.

