Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream leaks: Primogem codes, Genius Invocation TCG, and more features

Everyone's much-awaited Genshin Impact 3.3 is just a few days away, as HoYioverse announces their official live stream date and time for global audiences. Players worldwide can expect the version to go live on December 7, following scheduled maintenance and downtime.

However, before everything arrives, the company will showcase its plans for the next update, including new characters, reruns, events, permanent features, and more. Thanks to many reputed leakers, information on the upcoming version is already known by many in the community.

The following article breaks down the release date and time for the 3.3 special program, upcoming character leaks, the Genius Invocation TCG gameplay details, and much more.

Additional details regarding Genshin Impact 3.3 and the upcoming Livestream

1) Release date and time for 3.3 Special Program

The Special Program for Genshin Impact 3.3 was officially announced for November 25 at 7:00 AM (UTC -5). Hence, the time zones for all major regions are as follows:

Eastern Time - November 25 at 7:00 AM

- November 25 at 7:00 AM UTC Time - November 25 at 12:00 PM

- November 25 at 12:00 PM CEST - November 25 at 2:00 PM

- November 25 at 2:00 PM Greenwich Mean Time- November 25 at 12:00 PM

November 25 at 12:00 PM Australian Eastern Time - November 25 at 11:00 PM

- November 25 at 11:00 PM Australian Central Time - November 25 at 10:30 PM

- November 25 at 10:30 PM Central European Time - November 25 at 1:00 PM

- November 25 at 1:00 PM Central Time- November 25 at 6:00 AM

November 25 at 6:00 AM Indian Standard Time - November 25 at 5:30 PM

- November 25 at 5:30 PM Pacific Standard Time - November 25 at 4:00 AM

- November 25 at 4:00 AM Western European Time- November 25 at 12:00 PM

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TYiHbWnUVB

Interested players and fans can head over to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel during the stream. Typically, HoYoverse will share three Primogems codes throughout the Livestream, collectively rewarding players with 300 Primogems and added materials.

2) Leaked banners

Upcoming leaked banners for Genshin Impact 3.3 (Image via HoYoverse)

Starting December 7, players can expect Wanderer, Arataki Itto, and Faruzan to appear in a separate banner as per leaks. The arrival of Arataki Itto hints at an Inazuma-based event, which has been leaked as "Akitsu Kiumodameshi." Unlike the previous few versions, the 3,3 update will return to having 21 days per phase.

Hence, after the first half ends, Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will appear on their respective banners starting December 28. So naturally, the signature weapons of all four 5-star characters will be present in a different banner in the individual phases.

The Chinese version of the Special Program post (Image via Genshin Impact)

One fun fact that players will be excited to know is that HoYoverse's Special Program announcement on CN included Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Wanderer, proving the leaks to be more concrete.

3) Genius Invocation TCG

Genius Invocation official cover (Image via Genshin Impact)

Everyone should look forward to the announcement of the Genius Invocation TCG in the Special Program, as HoYoverse will be making it a permanent gameplay feature. Their additional statement confirmed that Primogems tied to the game mode would be based only on PvE, not PvP.

While players can get additional information on the game mode by clicking here, it can be summarized as a traditional TCG (trading card game). Players can match up against NPC or other players with various character cards and powers.

Poll : 0 votes