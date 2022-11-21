What are the banners in Genshin Impact 3.3 update? Wanderer, Faruzan, and rerun leaks

Genshin Impact 3.3 will be released on December 7, introducing two new characters and rerun banners for everyone to spend primogems on. The upcoming update will also mark the final version of 2022, where HoYoverse plans to launch an endless game mode called Genius Invocation TCG.

However, the main attraction will be Wanderer, who has been leaked as Anemo DPS with a unique set of talents and passives. Alongside him, Faruzan will also be an Anemo character, meant to act as a damage booster for the team. Anyone waiting for them will be pleased to know that these characters and Arataki Itto will be featured in the first phase of 3.3.

Additionally, the update will continue for 21 days, with Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato scheduled for the second phase on December 28.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Wanderer, Faruzan, Raiden Shogun, and many other characters are scheduled for Genshin Impact 3.3

1) First phase (December 7-28)

Wanderer idle animation leak (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned earlier, both Wanderer and Faruzan have been leaked to be in the first phase of the upcoming update. However, HoYoverse might also have a rerun planned in the form of Arataki Itto at the same stage. Since the other 4-star characters aren't mentioned anywhere, players should expect the rerun characters to change with the final release.

Wanderer, formerly known as Scaramouche of the Fatui, has had many moments since his first appearance in v1.1. Being one of the most awaited characters, everyone would want to have him on their team, especially after seeing his unique abilities.

#原神 #Genshin Tulaytullah's Remembrance changesOld: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12sNew: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s Tulaytullah's Remembrance changesOld: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 12sNew: After the wielder unleashes an Elemental Skill, Normal Attack DMG will increase by 4.8% every second for 14s#原神 #Genshin https://t.co/p94qUKOEtp

Wanderer and Itto's banner, alongside 4-star Faruzan, can be expected to drop on December 7, at 11 am (UTC +8). Around this time, Wanderer's and Arataki Itto's signature weapons, Tullaytullah's Remembrance Catalyst, and Redhorn Stonethresher Claymore will be featured in a separate banner.

The duration of both character and weapon banners will be the same, with the pity system having a noticeable difference.

2) Second phase (December 28, 2022, to January 18, 2023)

Raiden Shogun as shown in her teaser (Image via Genshin Impact)

Leaks for the second phase entail that Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato will be getting reruns. Both of these Inazuma-based characters also hint at a major upcoming event that will take place in the land of Thunder. The new flagship event will be called Akitsu Kimodameshi, which might feature both Raiden and Ayato in the cutscenes.

Raiden Shogun is one of the most popular names in the Genshin Impact community, as the electro Archon held the most revenue worldwide for eight months. Similarly, her rerun will mean that players who missed out on her signature weapon will try to pick that up as well.

Version 3.3 will also mark Kamisato Ayato's first rerun, giving players a chance to gather him or his constellations. Known for being one of the most powerful Hydro DPS in the game, the introduction of Dendro elements further supports this unit's viability in deep abyss floors.

Similar to the first phase, Raiden Shogun's Engulfing Lightning alongside Kamisato Ayato's Haran Geppaku Futsu will be available in a separate banner.

