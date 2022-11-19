Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream date and banner schedule leaks

The second phase of Genshin Impact 3.2 is underway with Yae Miko and Childe's rerun banners. Players can roll for both characters alongside Layla, who is making her debut. However, as the days progress, multiple players are getting more excited about HoYoverse's next update, which will feature Wanderer, formerly Scaramouche.

The 3.3 update will host two new characters alongside rerun banners. Typically, the company will post an update regarding the upcoming special program, showcasing various forthcoming features. However, according to the company's previous schedule, the livestream for the next update should be on November 25.

The full update will be held for approximately 40 days, with each phase running for 20 days. Players can expect the first phase to feature Wanderer and Arataki Itto alongside Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato.

The following article will detail the dates and schedule of both the livestream and upcoming banners.

Disclaimer: This article is based on Genshin Impact leaks, and the final release may not be the same. Readers should take everything mentioned in this article with a grain of salt.

Upcoming banner schedule for Genshin Impact 3.3 and special program date

1) Special program

Official cover for 3.1 Special Program (Image via Genshin Impact)

Players can expect HoYoverse to hold a special program for Genshin Impact 3.3 on November 25, 2022. Regarding the times, the following list has been made based on the company's history of special programs:

Eastern Time: November 25 at 7 am.

November 25 at 7 am. UTC Time: November 25 at 12 pm.

November 25 at 12 pm. CEST: November 25 at 2 pm.

November 25 at 2 pm. Greenwich Mean Time: November 25 at 12 pm.

November 25 at 12 pm. Australian Eastern Time: November 25 at 11 pm.

November 25 at 11 pm. Australian Central Time: November 25 at 10:30 PM.

November 25 at 10:30 PM. Central European Time: November 25 at 1 pm.

November 25 at 1 pm. Central Time: November 25 at 6 am.

November 25 at 6 am. Indian Standard Time: November 25 at 5:30 PM.

November 25 at 5:30 PM. Pacific Standard Time: November 25 at 4 am.

November 25 at 4 am. Western European Time: November 25 at 12 pm.

Genshin Update  @GenshinUpdate #GenshinUpdateCalendar

Phase 2 of 3.2 is here 🥳Welcome back

3.3 will arrive on Dec 7

Maybe the 3.3 livestream will be on Nov 25, just my speculation

After 3.2, each phase will last for 21 days like before

Goodluck on pulling xD

#GenshinImpact #原神 Phase 2 of 3.2 is here 🥳Welcome back #Tartaglia and #YaeMiko 3.3 will arrive on Dec 7Maybe the 3.3 livestream will be on Nov 25, just my speculationAfter 3.2, each phase will last for 21 days like beforeGoodluck on pulling xD #GenshinUpdateCalendar Phase 2 of 3.2 is here 🥳Welcome back #Tartaglia and #YaeMiko ▶️3.3 will arrive on Dec 7▶️Maybe the 3.3 livestream will be on Nov 25, just my speculationAfter 3.2, each phase will last for 21 days like beforeGoodluck on pulling xD #GenshinImpact #原神 https://t.co/ej4NtL4smE

Aside from the banners, players can expect the upcoming version to have events, QoL (quality of life) changes, and additional information on Genius Invocation TCG. More official details on the livestream will be posted by HoYoverse later.

2) Banner schedule

Wanderer idle animation as shown in the leaks (Image via Genshin Impact)

As mentioned earlier, Wanderer and Arataki Itto were leaked as featured banners in the first phase of Genshin Impact 3.3. Since the current banner has approximately 17 days remaining, the 5-star characters mentioned above can be expected to arrive on the update's release date, which will be December 7.

Both banners will run for 21 days, ending with the first phase on December 28. Following this phase will be Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato in the second phase, from December 28, 2022, until January 18, 2023. Typically, each character will have their signature weapon featured in a separate banner for both phases.

After speculating the times for these banners, phase 1 banners of Wanderer and Arataki Itto can be expected from 11 am (UTC +8). Similarly, phase 2 banners with Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato can be scheduled from 6 pm (UTC +8).

Poll : 0 votes