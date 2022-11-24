Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream: Date, link, and redeem code release time

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream has been confirmed to air on November 25, 2022, at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on Twitch. It's always an exciting time for Travelers to tune in to this broadcast, so this article will highlight all the important details that gamers should know. This includes the release time for the redeem codes that will be featured in the Special Program, what to expect, and more.

An official confirmation of the livestream for the date, time, and link can be seen in the following tweet.

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream information: Redeem codes, what to expect, and more

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TYiHbWnUVB

Gamers have to make their way to Twitch to view the livestream at 07:00 am (UTC-5). Here is the link to the official channel for your convenience:

The preview for the livestream shows Itto, Lumine, and Wanderer on the thumbnail, indicating that they will all be prominent in the upcoming Version Update. Some leaks suggested that Itto would be in a major event and have a rerun, so fans can expect to see more news on that in this Special Program.

Likewise, Wanderer has also been leaked to be in this Version Update; many Travelers have been eagerly awaiting his debut for several years now.

When will the Redeem Codes come out?

Some players really want those 300 Primogems as soon as possible (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has yet to confirm how long the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will be. However, astute players can look to past Special Programs to see how long one is on average.

Here is a list of past Special Programs and how long they were:

3.2: 32 minutes, 34 seconds

32 minutes, 34 seconds 3.1: 1 hour, 3 minutes, 38 seconds

1 hour, 3 minutes, 38 seconds 3.0: 54minutes, 48 seconds

54minutes, 48 seconds 2.8: 33 minutes, 33 seconds

33 minutes, 33 seconds 2.7: 36 minutes, 06 seconds

36 minutes, 06 seconds 2.6: 36 minutes, 37 seconds

36 minutes, 37 seconds 2.5: 33 minutes, 05 seconds

33 minutes, 05 seconds 2.4: 37 minutes, 24 seconds

37 minutes, 24 seconds 2.3: 39 minutes, 24 seconds

39 minutes, 24 seconds 2.2: 32 minutes, 08 seconds

32 minutes, 08 seconds 2.1: 1 hour, 28 minutes, 37 seconds

1 hour, 28 minutes, 37 seconds 2.0: 1 hour, 9 minutes, 40 seconds

Generally speaking, most of these past Special Programs were less than an hour long, often bordering around 35 to 40 minutes long. This means you can reasonably expect all three redeem codes to be released between 7:40 am to 8:30 am (UTC-5) on November 25.

Do note that these Redeem Codes will only be active for a day, so don't forget to use them for 300 Primogems.

Countdown to Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream release date and time

There isn't too much time until the Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream begins. If the above countdown states, "Time until the 3.3 Special Program," then it isn't yet 7:00 am (UTC-5). Otherwise, the aforementioned time has already passed.

This countdown should help simplify anything regarding when 7:00 am (UTC-5) will air. After all, not every player is going to know what this time translates to in their respective time zones.

Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream expectations

The Wanderer will definitely show up in this Special Program (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can reasonably expect the following things to be featured in the upcoming Special Program:

Wanderer and Faruzan showcases

Confirmation of rerun banners (possibly Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Ayato, if leaks are to be believed)

All three Redeem Codes

Genius Invokation TCG showcase

New artifacts and events

The Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream will air on YouTube a few hours after its initial broadcast, so people who miss it can watch the full video there.

Poll : Where do you usually watch Special Programs? Twitch YouTube 0 votes