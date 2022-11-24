Genshin Impact players to be able to name Scaramouche's playable character, suggests leak

If you ever wanted to name Scaramouche before, then the latest unofficial information regarding Genshin Impact might appease you. Basically, there is a new leak from a credible leaker going around, which states that the player can give this iconic Fatui Harbinger a new name in either a fresh Archon Quest or via a particular item in Genshin Impact 3.3.

There are a few aspects of this leak worth covering, especially since gamers normally can't apply names to other characters in this game except Aether or Lumine. The content shown in the leaks below is subject to change, but there is a chance that players will see this new feature as is in the upcoming update.

Genshin Impact 3.3 leak reveals you can give Scaramouche new name

The above screenshot in the tweet doesn't reveal too much on its own. However, other leaks have offered more information with regard to this image, stating that players will be able to name Scaramouche in either an upcoming Archon Quest or with a specific item in Genshin Impact 3.3.

Another leaker known as Yukizero has clarified that this name change is only for the player's Serenitea Pot. Otherwise, Scaramouche will be referred to by other NPCs by his usual name. This is different from how things are with Aether or Lumine, where other NPCs call them by a generic term, but the text still shows the name the player gave to them.

daily dendro 🌱 @dendrosdaily Sumeru 3.3 archon quest leaks //



We can’t name him Scaramouche or Kunikuzushi though Sumeru 3.3 archon quest leaks //We can’t name him Scaramouche or Kunikuzushi though ❗️ Sumeru 3.3 archon quest leaks //We can’t name him Scaramouche or Kunikuzushi though 😭 https://t.co/fSZ65IQzUf

Other leaks suggest that gamers cannot call him Scaramouche or Kunikuzushi. The example doesn't list Wanderer, but players will likely get a complete list of things they can't name him in the future.

It is worth mentioning that some of these Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks mention that the naming convention will be stricter with Scaramouche compared to Aether and Lumine. These leaks also imply that the moniker players give to Wanderer cannot be changed, so gamers will have to be very careful with the nickname they plan on giving him.

🍂 @hxg_haitham @AngelinaDsg You cannot use the wordds he used before, aka Balladeer, Scaramouche, Kunikuzushi, Shouki no Kami, Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom @AngelinaDsg You cannot use the wordds he used before, aka Balladeer, Scaramouche, Kunikuzushi, Shouki no Kami, Everlasting Lord of Arcane Wisdom

The above tweet merely lists more names that players cannot use for Scaramouche. This character is looking for a new alias, so it makes sense that he wouldn't want something he's already had before.

Some leaks also suggest that players can manually enter his nickname rather than having to choose one from a list of pre-made ones. That's it for the current leaks related to giving Scaramouche a new alias, so let's find out when the next Version Update is being released since the aforementioned leaks are all tied to this update.

When does Genshin Impact 3.3 come out?

Official livestream details (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has confirmed that Genshin Impact 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. The livestream for this Version Update will air on November 25, 2022, at 7:00 am (UTC-5). Itto and Wanderer are both visible in the promotional image, suggesting that the rumors of them having banners in this update are accurate.

The title associated with this Version Update is "All Senses Clear, All Existence Void." Travelers won't have to wait long to get the full details on this update, and there's a chance that the Special Program might even skim through more details on the fan-favorite Scaramouche.

Poll : Will you give Scaramouche a questionable name? Yes No 0 votes