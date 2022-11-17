Preparation guide for Scaramouche, aka Wanderer, banner in Genshin Impact: Pre-farm, Pity, and materials

Travelers should know that everything about Wanderer, also known as Scaramouche, has been revealed via Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks. If they wish to prepare for this character's debut as a playable entity, then this guide should be able to assist them. More specifically, this piece will focus on the following:

His materials

How to pre-farm his materials

A basic introduction to Genshin Impact's Pity system

Scaramouche has been a highly anticipated playable character since his debut back in Version 1.1, which was nearly two years ago. Let's check out his material requirements first.

How to prepare for Wanderer, better known as Scaramouche, in Genshin Impact 3.3

The Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is a list of all the Ascension Materials for Scaramouch, as revealed by the latest Genshin Impact 3.3 leaks:

One Vayuda Turquoise Sliver

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Fragments

Nine Vayuda Turquoise Chunks

Six Vayuda Turquoise Gemstones

46 Perpetual Calibers

168 Rukkhashava Mushrooms

18 Old Handguards

30 Kageuchi Handguards

36 Famed Handguards

420,000 Mora

Here is a list of his leaked Talent Level-Up materials:

Nine Teachings of Praxis

63 Guide to Praxis

114 Philosophies of Praxis

18 Old Handguards

66 Kageuchi Handguards

93 Famed Handguards

18 Daka's Bells

Three Crown of Insights

4,957,500 Mora

These materials are subject to change. However, most leaked Genshin Impact characters almost always end up having the same Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials in the title as their leaked beta counterparts.

Scaramouche pre-farm guide

The Anemo Hypostasis is the easiest Anemo boss in Genshin Impact (Image via HoYoverse)

Now that you know what Wanderer's Ascension and Talent Level-Up Materials are, it's time to pre-farm them. Thankfully, all the required items are available in the current version of Genshin Impact.

Let's start with the Vayuda Turquoise items. Unfortunately, the boss that drops Perpetual Calibers doesn't offer these, meaning you will have to farm at least two separate Normal Bosses to get everything you need for Scaramouche.

Normal Bosses that drop Vayuda Turquoise items include:

Algorithm of Semi-Intransient Matrix of Overseer Network

Anemo Hypostasis

Maguu Kenki

Weekly bosses that drop the same include:

Stormterror

Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal

The Aeonblight Drake location (Image via HoYoverse)

Perpetual Calibers are only dropped by the Aeonblight Drake. You can find this boss in Ardravi Valley, Sumeru. Sadly, the entity doesn't offer anything else that Wanderer needs to level up.

Rukkhashava Mushrooms grow all over Sumeru, so finding 168 of them won't be too difficult if you wait for a reset. The above interactive map should make spotting them relatively easy.

Similarly, the Handguard materials are easy to get in Inazuma since the enemies that drop them are scattered all over the region. The above interactive map should help lost Genshin Impact players.

Steeple of Ignorance location (Image via HoYoverse)

The Praxis books are obtainable via the Steeple of Ignorance, but only on Wednesday, Saturday, and Sunday. You will have to wait for those days to get those materials for Scaramouche.

The Scaramouche weekly boss (Image via HoYoverse)

The Daka's Bells are obtainable by defeating Shouki no Kami, the Prodigal, once a week. You must complete the Where the Boat of Consciousness Lies quest to gain access to it.

You get one Crown of Insight per main event in a Version Update. In Genshin Impact 3.2, you can obtain it by participating in the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event.

Finally, you can farm Mora by completing the Blossoms of Wealth around the world map.

Pity for Wanderer (Scaramouche) in Genshin Impact 3.3

Good luck at getting Scaramouche (Image via HoYoverse)

The final component to cover in this guide is how Pity works. Essentially, there are two forms of Pity:

Soft Pity

Hard Pity

Soft Pity begins at the 74th pull, greatly increasing your chances of pulling a five-star character. Hard Pity starts at the 90th pull and guarantees the obtainment of a five-star entity.

There is also another term known as the 50:50 rule, which basically means that you will have a 50% chance of getting Scaramouche if you pull a five-star character and have already obtained the featured five-star figure the last time.

