How to start Genshin Impact Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event without doing Banquet of Parting quest

One aspect that casual Genshin Impact players might not know about the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event is that you can Quick Start it. For those who don't know, Quick Start is a feature that allows you to skip all of the prerequisite quest requirements.

Normally, the requirements for the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event include the following:

Archon Quest Chapter I: Act III - A New Star Approaches

Archon Quest Chapter III: Act V Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises

Divina Vulpes Chapter: Act I - The Great Narukami Offering

Banquet of Parting is the final part of Yae Miko's Story Quest, and it's something that many players are looking up right now. However, they can forego all that just by selecting the Quick Start option.

How to Quick Start the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event in Genshin Impact

An example of Quick Start on PC with an Xbox controller (Image via HoYoverse)

If you want to skip Banquet of Parting and every other prerequisite quest for the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event, just select the Quick Start option. To find it, simply go to the Fabulous Fungus Frenzy event page and find the button on the bottom left.

That button will state "Quick Start." If you are using a mouse or a mobile device, just click on it. If you're using a controller, you should get a prompt that tells you which button to press.

Proceed with the confirmation messages to get to the next step of the event. Some notes to keep in mind:

There are no requirements to Quick Starting an event

You can always complete the prerequisite quests later if you wish to in the future

You do not lose access to any rewards for Quick Starting

Quick Starting will save you time if you're far behind on your quests

Travelers should then see something similar in the following image:

You will then see something similar to this screen (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact players will then unlock the event quest that kickstarts everything. It's named "The Most Fantastic Tournament You've Never Heard Of?" You can't skip this quest like Banquet of Parting and other prerequisites.

Still, it's pretty straightforward, and you have to finish it to get started with the actual event.

How to get the free copy of Dori

One of the main rewards for Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is a free copy of Dori. In order to get a free Dori in Genshin Impact, you must complete The Strongest Opponent! The Biggest Crisis! event quest. Not only that, but you must also obtain 1,000 Fungus Medals and 1,000 Mushroom Currency.

This event has a grand total of 2,400 Fungus Medals and 3,000 Mushroom Currency to collect. Thus, the requirements for this event are easy to reach, even for casual Genshin Impact players.

You get Fungus Medals by doing the Special Training part of Fabulous Fungus Frenzy. By comparison, you can receive Mushroom Currency by completing the following two activities:

Fungus Capture

Coruscating Potential

That's it for this short Genshin Impact event guide. Hopefully, the idea of Quick Starting Fabulous Fungus Frenzy is pretty straightforward, especially since no prerequisite quests have to be done to do so.

