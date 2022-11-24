When and how to watch Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

Genshin Impact 3.3 is coming in a few weeks, and a Special Program will be held tomorrow to reveal information about the update. The developers recently released an announcement revealing the date and time for the next livestream, alongside a link to their official Twitch and YouTube channels.

For the English stream, the special guests will be the voice actors of Arataki Itto, Lumine, and Wanderer. They will discuss new game content and developments in version 3.3, with some redeem codes being offered during the break.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program: Date, time, and where to watch

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



Based on the official tweet above, the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program will premiere on the game's official Twitch channel on November 25 at 8 pm UTC+8.

Players from other regions will need to convert the time to their local timezone. The countdown below will show them when the Special Program will begin in their region:

Currently, there is still a day before the livestream so fans have time to add the Special Program to their schedule. There will be no replay video on the Twitch channel once the stream ends. However, Genshin Impact will broadcast the same livestream on their official YouTube channel four hours later on November 26 at 12 am UTC+8.

During the livestream, Travelers can expect to see Wanderer and Faruzan's skills, possible new weapons and artifacts, and the next character and weapon banners.

There will also be three new redeem codes released at regular intervals during the livestream. Each code will give 100 Primogems. However, these codes will expire in 16 hours, so players need to claim the rewards as soon as they can.

Where to watch Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream

The Special Program will be broadcast in three languages: English, Chinese, and Korean. Each will be aired on different platforms, so players won't be able to watch them simultaneously. In addition, there will be no English subtitles in the Chinese and Korean versions, so it is best if international fans watch the English version.

The official Twitch channel for the game (Image via Twitch/genshinimpactofficial)

Genshin Impact will premiere the English Special Program on the official Twitch channel here. Players don't have to create an account if they don't have one. They can click the link during or before the livestream and watch it as a guest. Currently, the image shown on the Twitch channel is of the version 3.2 Special Program, but it will switch to version 3.3 a few minutes before the upcoming livestream.

The official YouTube channel for the game (Image via YouTube)

If fans want to watch the YouTube version four hours later, they can click on the link here to visit the game's official YouTube channel.

During the Special Program, lots of exciting news will be revealed, such as the next character banners and possible reruns, new characters' skill sets, and three redeem codes that provide free Primogems.

