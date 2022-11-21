Genshin Impact 3.3 banner schedule leaks: Raiden Shogun, Wanderer, and weapon reruns

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring players a ton of 5-star characters to wish for, including the release of the Wanderer and his signature 5-star weapon. Fans will also get to summon some powerful rerun characters like Raiden Shogun and Arataki Itto, along with their unique signature weapons.

Players will definitely want to make sure they have plenty of Primogems prepared for this update's release as its banners look to be some of the best introduced to the game so far.

Genshin Impact 3.3: Banner leaks, reruns, and more

Genshin Impact 3.3 will bring a ton of characters for players to wish for, including three amazing rerun banners featuring some of Inazuma's strongest characters. Fans will finally be able to add the Wanderer to their teams, and he has been one of the game's most heavily anticipated additions for years.

Fans will want to make sure they have plenty of Primogems for these banners as they look to be some of the best in a while. Here's what leaks are saying about the new update:

3.3 Phase 1: Wanderer and Arataki Itto

The first phase of the Genshin Impact 3.3 update is set to be released on December 7, and will bring the debut of the Wanderer, along with the new 4-star character, Faruzan. Both of these characters utilize Anemo in their kits, allowing them to deal tons of damage while amplifying other elements through the Swirl reaction.

Fans will definitely want to give both of them a try when they release during the first phase.

Arataki Itto will also be rerun during this update, giving players the chance to summon for an incredible Geo main DPS unit. Fans who receive Itto will be able to look forward to a character who can consistently deal high damage, though due to Geo's lack of Elemental reactions, he will mainly be focused on taking down enemies with pure Geo damage.

3.3 Phase two

The second phase of the 3.3 update will be released around December 28, and feature Kamisato Ayato and Raiden Shogun, giving players the chance to grab two unique characters to add to their teams.

Raiden Shogun remains one of Genshin Impact's strongest flex characters, as she can fit in a wide variety of teams while providing a ton of benefits to her allies. She has also gained new value as a Hyperbloom enabler thanks to characters like Nahida, making her an even stronger pick.

Genshin Impact players will also be able to summon for Kamisato Ayato during the second half, giving them the opportunity to pick up a powerful Hydro unit to add to their teams. Ayato is a unique choice, as he can fit into several teams but in vastly differing roles.

Some teams take advantage of his Elemental Burst's ability to apply Hydro off-field, while others use his fast and high-damage Hydro Elemental Skill to quickly take down enemies. Fans will definitely want to give his playstyle a try when the update releases.

5-star weapons

Players will also be able to summon for four signature weapons over the course of the 3.3 update, with each character on the banner having their signature 5-star weapon appear alongside them.

For the Wanderer, the Tullaytullah's Remembrance catalyst will appear with Arataki Itto's Redhorn Stonethresher during the first half. During the second half, Kamisato Ayato's Haran Geppaku Futsu will appear with the Engulfing Lightning for Raiden Shogun.

Genshin Impact 3.3's upcoming banners look set to bring a ton of content to the game and fans wouldn't want to miss out.

