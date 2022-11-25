Genshin Impact November 2022 redeem codes: Release date, time, and rewards

The week of November was rather eventful for Genshin Impact players, as HoYoverse kept its community entertained with in-game events. While the entirety of the month has been occupied by the 3.2 update, players will be getting one last special program before the brand-new content.

On November 25, HoYoverse will be putting up a livestream to showcase what they're planning to release in the next version. Typically, everyone will get three redeem codes that offer Primogems and other materials.

The livestream has been scheduled for 7 am UTC -5 and is expected to run for 45 minutes. Anyone interested can head over to Genshin Impact's official Twitch channel and keep an eye out for redeem codes alongside multiple announcements.

Release date, time, and expected rewards for Genshin Impact redeem codes from 3.3 livestream (November 2022)

As mentioned earlier, the livestream for Genshin Impact 3.3 has been scheduled for November 25, at around 7 am UTC -5. During this livestream, HoYoverse will likely share three redeem codes, each containing Primogems and other materials. The different times for the special program's start are as follows:

Eastern Time - November 25 at 7 am.

- November 25 at 7 am. UTC Time - November 25 at 12 pm.

- November 25 at 12 pm. CEST - November 25 at 2 pm.

- November 25 at 2 pm. Greenwich Mean Time- November 25 at 12 pm.

November 25 at 12 pm. Australian Eastern Time - November 25 at 11 pm.

- November 25 at 11 pm. Australian Central Time - November 25 at 10 pm.

- November 25 at 10 pm. Central European Time - November 25 at 1 pm.

- November 25 at 1 pm. Central Time- November 25 at 6 am.

November 25 at 6 am. Indian Standard Time - November 25 at 5:30 pm.

- November 25 at 5:30 pm. Pacific Standard Time - November 25 at 4 am.

- November 25 at 4 am. Western European Time- November 25 at 12 pm.

The redeem codes that can be found on the livestream will collectively grant everyone 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wit, and 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores. However, the codes will be valid for 12 hours, so players are recommended to be quick when it comes to redeeming them.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



Version 3.3 Special Program Preview

Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

Players can choose either one of the redemption methods, as applying the code will send the Primogems and the rest of the rewards to their account via the in-game email. To redeem in-game, players will simply need to paste the code under the Accounts tab in the Paimon menu.

Code redemption section within the Genshin Impact Paimon many (Image via HoYoverse)

However, there is also an option to redeem via the official code redemption site, where anyone can log in, enter the server location, and paste the code. Either of these processes will work as long as the players' Adventure Rank is 10 or above.

