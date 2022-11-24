Genshin Impact 3.4 beta test: How to join, requirements, and major expected content

With the new Genshin Impact update being a few days away, HoYoverse is providing a chance to a few for beta testing. The company recently announced a new beta test for everyone to participate in, which will hold many more unreleased characters and new rumored locations.

Interested players can choose to participate in the test by heading to this link and filling it out accordingly. The following article will list everything required to fill in the form and take part in the 3.4 beta test. Before heading in, fans should note that the minimum age requirement to fill out the form is 18 or above.

With that out of the way, let's look at what you need to do to become eligible for the Genshin Impact 3.4 beta.

Additional details for Genshin Impact 3.4 beta and what to expect

1) How to join

As mentioned earlier, anyone interested can either open this link directly or head to Genshin Impact's official Discord server, followed by the announcement channel.

Upon opening the link, you must log in using the designated HoYoverse account tied to the game. Once done, feel free to complete the rest of the form and submit it. The last date to fill it out is November 28, as the devs will contact selected individuals through Discord via the Paimon bot.

Here is a list of things you need to fill out in order (along with how to find the details):

Discord ID: Click on your profile icon at the bottom and simply copy your ID from there. It's your account name followed by a four-digit number.

Discord account number: Open your profile and click on the three dots at the side of your ID. Simply copy and paste the number from there.

Genshin UID: Paste your nine-digit in-game Genshin Impact UID.

Adventure Rank: Put in your Adventure Rank, not the character levels.

Spiral Abyss: Standard yes or no question, asking whether you finished the ongoing version's abyss.

Preferred platform: Put in your desired platform where you wish to test out the beta.

Server: This is the server you play in, which can be either Europe, Asia, America, and TW, HK, or MO.

Email: This needs to be the address that is tied to your Genshin account.

Country: Put in the country you're from.

Genre: Select the genre which you have played frequently.

Language: Select the language(s) you speak or use frequently.

Name: Put in your full name.

Agreement: Check in the box to agree that you're 18 or above and carry a government-certified ID.

Completion message after filling out (Image via Genshin Impact beta form)

Once you click OK, you're done. All you need to do now is wait until November 28.

2) Requirements

Official discord post regarding the beta (Image via Gernshin Impact discord)

Players are required to meet the following guidelines to become eligible for the best test:

Must be a member of the official Genshin Discord server.

Must be 18 or above.

Must own a government-certified ID that is not expired.

Anyone failing to meet the aforementioned requirements will not get the beta installation link, even after they've been contacted.

3) What to expect

The Genshin Impact 3.4 beta highlights should be Al Haitham and Yaoyao, as both have been speculated to debut with the update. The desert region should also have a newly added region alongside the Lantern Rite Festival in Liyue. Typically, players can also expect reruns featuring Liyue characters.

Poll : 0 votes