When will Genshin Impact 3.3 livestream codes be released?

HoYoverse will host the Genshin Impact 3.3 update livestream on November 25, 2022. During this livestream, the developers will reveal information regarding upcoming banners, events, rewards, and other details.

Three redeem codes will also be made available that will provide fans with Primogems and other rewards.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is one of the most anticipated updates in a long time due to the release of Scaramouche as a playable character. Players have been waiting for this unit ever since the release of the game in 2020, and it looks like they'll finally get their hands on him on December 7, 2022.

Genshin Impact update 3.3 redeem codes: Release date and time

HoYoverse usually releases three redeem codes during every Genshin Impact update livestream. Once those codes are redeemed by players, they are rewarded with 300 Primogems, Mora, Hero's Wit, and Mystic Enhancement ores.

These codes are quite valuable, and since they only remain active for 12 hours, players should try redeeming them immediately upon release. To do so, they're going to need to know the exact time when the codes will be released.

Players from different time zones can expect the redeem codes at the following times:

Pacific Standard Time : 4 am

: 4 am Central European Time : 1 pm

: 1 pm Western European Time : 12 pm

: 12 pm Indian Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm Australian Central Time: 10 pm

Fans can also use the countdown below to calculate how long they'll have to wait for the redeem codes:

There is another crucial bit of information that fans need to be aware of regarding the redeem codes. In order to get all three codes, they'll have to watch the entire livestream. The time mentioned above is when the first code will be revealed. However, the other two will be released at regular intervals during the livestream.

The second code is typically shown during the middle of the stream, and the final one is revealed right at the end. Genshin Impact fans should consider watching the entire event if they don't want to miss out on the free rewards.

In any case, these Primogems will be vital for free-to-play gamers as Scaramouche will be made playable during the 3.3 update. Players can use the additional Primogems to push the character pity a little further and increase their chances of obtaining the highly anticipated 5-star unit.

