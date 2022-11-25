When does Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program start? Livestream schedule and Primogem rewards

HoYoverse has already revealed the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program. Many Travelers have been eagerly awaiting new news on this subject, so it's vital to check out the official information.

The Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program is currently slated to air at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022. This isn't surprising, especially since Daylight Savings ended earlier this month for players in the United States. Three redeem codes will be posted throughout the broadcast, giving players 300 Primogems if all three are used.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program begins at 7:00 am (UTC-5) on November 25, 2022

The above Tweet confirms the date and time for the upcoming Genshin Impact 3.3 Special program. For reference, here are the time zones that translate to 7:00 am (UTC-5):

Hawaii-Aleutian Standard Time: 2:00 am

2:00 am Alaska Standard Time: 3:00 am

3:00 am Pacific Standard Time: 4:00 am

4:00 am Mountain Standard Time: 5:00 am

5:00 am Central Standard Time: 6:00 am

6:00 am Eastern Standard Time: 7:00 am

7:00 am Western European Time: 12:00 pm

12:00 pm Central European Time: 1:00 pm

1:00 pm Eastern European Time: 2:00 pm

2:00 pm India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Korea Standard Time: 9:00 pm

9:00 pm Australian Western Standard Time: 8:00 pm

8:00 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

11:00 pm Lord Howe Daylight Time: 11:00 pm

11:00 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1:00 am (this airs on November 26, 2022)

Hopefully, these times will help clarify when you can expect to see the upcoming livestream.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program details on free Primogems

Each redeem code is worth 100 Primogems (Image via HoYoverse)

It is currently unknown what the three redeem codes are. However, Travelers will find that out during the upcoming livestream. Using all three codes will give gamers 300 Primogems, and it is vital to note that players only have a day to use them.

If an individual misses that small window of time to take advantage of the codes, then they will be unable to ever claim the 300 Primogems. They should also know that this rule applies to every Genshin Impact livestream since new codes will always be featured in each Special Program.

What to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program?

Genius Invokation TCG should get some focus in this livestream (Image via HoYoverse)

Some obvious things to expect from the Genshin Impact 3.3 Special Program include the following:

Three Redeem Codes that will give you 300 Primogems in total if used

Wanderer and Faruzan gameplay montage

Confirmation of all 5-star banners

Genius Invokation TCG

New artifacts and events

There isn't much time left until the livestream airs, so Travelers will find out the full extent of the broadcast's content soon enough.

When does Genshin Impact 3.3 launch?

Wanderer will be playable in this update (Image via HoYoverse)

HoYoverse has already confirmed that Version 3.3 will launch on December 7, 2022. Maintenance in past updates has always begun at 6:00 am (UTC+8) and finished around 11:00 am (UTC+8). Thus, Travelers can expect a similar timeframe for the upcoming Version Update.

