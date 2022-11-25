How many Primogems are needed to get Wanderer AKA Scaramouche in Genshin Impact?

There is a maximum cap to the number of Primogems that you have to spend in order to obtain Wanderer (better known as Scaramouche) in Genshin Impact. Of course, this game is a gacha, so there isn't a set number of Primogems that you have to spend to get him.

The maximum cap is merely the highest number necessary to guarantee that you will get Scaramouche in Genshin Impact. That cap is tied to two important gameplay features related to character banners:

Hard Pity

50:50 Rule

This guide will cover everything you need to know regarding the nitty-gritty details.

Note: This guide treats Intertwined Fates as 160 Primogems since that's how much it's worth on the Event Wishes page.

160 to 28,800 Primogems is the range for obtaining Wanderer (Scaramouche) in Genshin Impact

Splash art for Wanderer (Image via HoYoverse)

The above title highlights a massive range of Primogems that you may need to spend just to get Wanderer in Genshin Impact. Here's why:

160 Primogems is the bare minimum that you need for one pull

Some players will be lucky and get him on their first pull

Hard Pity exists at the 90th pull, which is the equivalent of 14,400 Primogems

There is a 50:50 rule, which means unlucky players might fail that 50% chance to get Wanderer

You are guaranteed a featured 5-star character by the next Hard Pity, which is the 180th pull in total

That means the unluckiest players will have to spend 28,800 Primogems just to get a single copy of Scaramouche. It is statistically impossible to pay more, given the way Genshin Impact's character banner mechanics work.

Example data from Nahida's banner in Version 3.2 (Image via Paimon.moe)

Let's take a look at some data from a past banner. The above example shows Nahida's banner from Genshin Impact 3.2. The blue line represents the chance percentage of obtaining a 5-star character, which caps at the 90th pull. However, there is a mechanic known as Soft Pity.

Travelers should know that Soft Pity greatly increases the odds of getting a 5-star character. In character banners like Scaramouche's, this would happen at the 74th pull. That means some players will have to spend 13,320 Primogems just to reach Soft Pity on Wanderer's banner.

Luck of the draw

A screenshot from Scaramouche's Elemental Burst (Image via HoYoverse)

Ultimately, Genshin Impact has a great deal of luck involved when it comes to pulling 5-star characters from Event Wishes. Not every player will have to reach Soft Pity just to get the featured 5-star character. Likewise, some will have to rely on Hard Pity just to get a copy, and they may even fail the initial 50:50.

Some players like to test their luck with Wish Simulators, but there is sadly no way to rig your luck in this game. Savvy players can count their past pulls since Pity transfers from one character banner to another.

If you were theoretically 88 pulls in without a 5-star character, then your next two would guarantee a 5-star character. You can check your history by going to the Event Wishes page and by clicking on "History."

