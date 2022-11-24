Genshin Impact 3.3 banner order: Wanderer, Raiden Shogun, and rerun leaks

Genshin Impact leaks regarding update 3.3 have revealed important information for all the upcoming banners and characters. Obviously, Wanderer (Scaramouche) has already been confirmed by the developers.

However, leaks suggest that Raiden Shogun will also get a rerun along with the update. Hence, the banner order for update 3.3 based on leaks has been discussed in detail in this article.

Genshin Impact fans should remember that these are still leaks and the official information might vary. In any case, they will get confirmation on the banners on November 25, 2022, during Genshin Impact's update 3.3 official livestream.

All details regarding Genshin Impact update 3.3 banner

Genshin Impact update 3.3 is set to feature a total of four 5-star units. Amongst them, one will be a new character, while the other three will be rerun banners. There will also be a brand new 4-star unit coming out in update 3.3.

The first half of the banner, which is set to begin on December 7, 2022, will feature Wanderer, a brand new Anemo 5-star unit, and Arataki Itto, a rerun character. Wanderer is obviously one of the most anticipated characters of all time.

In fact, Genshin Impact players have been waiting for his release ever since the game was officially released two years ago. However, Itto is also a solid unit to pick, as he is the best Geo 5-star DPS unit available in the game right now.

The second half of the banner is set to begin around the final week of December and will feature two rerun characters, namely Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato. Amongst these, Raiden Shogun is definitely one of the best and must-have units in the game.

Raiden Shogun is one of those 5-star units worth investing in constellations. Her constellation 2 is one of the strongest in the game and enhances Raiden Shogun's damage potential by almost triple the amount.

Kamisato Ayato is also a very powerful Hydro unit that can fill several roles. He can play as a DPS unit, a sub-DPS as well as a hardcore support. In fact, Kamisato Ayato is one of the best units to pair with Kamisato Ayaka for a freeze team.

Overall, he is an excellent utility unit and is worth pulling. Obviously, he is not a must-have as there are other units in the game that perform the same task.

Lastly, there is a new 4-star unit, Faruzan, who is rumored to be an Anemo support. She will definitely be quite vital as not only Scaramouche but even Xiao will benefit from her as the game currently doesn't have a proper Anemo support to buff damage. Her exact banner presence hasn't yet been leaked.

Thus, if the leaks are correct, then fans will have some important decisions to make during update 3.3. Wanderer is obviously the star of the show as the anticipation surrounding his playable version has reached levels that have not been seen since Raiden Shogun.

The leaks regarding Wanderer's gameplay showcased immense damage potential, making him a very lucrative character to get in Genshin Impact. Apart from that, his playstyle is also unique and it seems like a fun unit to have.

Arataki Itto and Kamisato Ayato are not as big because they are units whose specialties are carried out by others as well. So, these characters aren't that important.

However, Raiden Shogun is another unit that fans will be willing to pull as she makes the game extremely easy. She is excellent in the Spiral Abyss as well, where her burst damage can one-shot enemies even in Floor 12. Raiden's national team with Xingqiu, Xiangling, and Bennett is one of the most meta rosters in the game.

The Raiden Shogun, Kazuha, Bennett, and Sara combo is also great at nuking enemies within a single hit. Therefore, Genshin Impact players will have a lot of options to go for by pulling for the Electro Archon.

In any case, fans still have some time left to decide as the confirmation regarding the banners will arrive on November 25, 2022, while the update officially releases on December 7, 2022.

Poll : 0 votes