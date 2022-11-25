How to get Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream codes for free primogems

Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream has been a hot topic within the community, as Hoyoverse's special program regarding the new update is supposed to reveal a lot of new things. From the newest character called Wanderer to a permanent gameplay feature, there will most definitely be a lot to look forward to.

The road to the next update, however, starts today, as players and interested members of the community can expect the company's live showcase to start around 7 am (UTC -5). This will be the same time that HoYoverse will start distributing redemption codes for Primogems and other materials as well.

The following article will provide details about the Livestream schedule and how to redeem different Primogem codes.

Genshin Impact 3.3 Livestream details and how to redeem codes (November 2022)

Genshin Impact 3.3 will be bringing in two new characters and three reruns during the update's runtime. Aside from Wanderer and Faruzan, older characters such as Arataki Itto, Raiden Shogun, and Kamisato Ayato have been speculated to return as well.

Since the announced time for the special program has been put out to be at 7 am (UTC -5), some players are confused by this. The following time zones should help clear out any questions regarding today's Livestream schedules:

Eastern Time - November 25 at 7 am.

- November 25 at 7 am. UTC Time - November 25 at 12 pm.

- November 25 at 12 pm. CEST - November 25 at 2 pm.

- November 25 at 2 pm. Greenwich Mean Time- November 25 at 12 pm.

November 25 at 12 pm. Australian Eastern Time - November 25 at 11 pm.

- November 25 at 11 pm. Australian Central Time - November 25 at 10 pm.

- November 25 at 10 pm. Central European Time - November 25 at 1 pm.

- November 25 at 1 pm. Central Time- November 25 at 6 am.

November 25 at 6 am. Indian Standard Time - November 25 at 5:30 pm.

- November 25 at 5:30 pm. Pacific Standard Time - November 25 at 4 am.

- November 25 at 4 am. Western European Time- November 25 at 12 pm.

Depending on the amount of content HoYoverse has in store, players can expect the Livestream to wrap up approximately 40 minutes after the start. During that time, everyone should keep an eye out for three special codes, all of which will collectively reward everyone with 300 Primogems, 50,000 Mora, 5 Hero's Wit, and 10 Enhancement Ores.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.3 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 11/25/2022 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/TYiHbWnUVB

To redeem the Genshin Impact codes, players must head either inside the game or to the official code redemption page made by HoYoverse. The following process will help redeem the codes and rewards via the in-game method:

Launch the game and load it to your character.

Open the in-game Paimon menu.

Go to settings, which can be accessed by clicking the cogwheel icon.

Go to the Accounts tab.

Click on Redeem code under the "Accounts" tab.

Paste the code given in the Livestream and click on redeem.

Genshin Impact code redemption section (Image via HoYoverse)

To redeem the codes via the official website, the following steps will help:

Head to this link to directly open the code redemption page.

Log in using your credentials.

Select the region in which you play.

Paste the code in the third blank space that says "Enter Redemption Code".

Click on "Redeem".

Official code redemption page on Genshin Impact official website (Image via HoYoverse)

As mentioned earlier, each code holds a reward, which will be sent to the player's account via in-game email upon redemption.

Poll : 0 votes