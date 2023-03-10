Genshin Impact Momoka leaks reveal new details on rarity, element, and banner

Old Genshin Impact leaks that described Momoka as a Geo catgirl were apparently wrong. She is now stated to be a Dendro character. One of the oldest sayings in the game's leaker community is "everything is subject to change," and the updated information is a testament to its accuracy.

It's been recently revealed that Momoka is a four-star Dendro Sword user rather than the initially suggested five-star Geo Sword wielder. There is still no 3.7 beta footage to show at the time, as new leaks continue to come out. The latest information suggesting this catgirl is a Dendor user is also subject to change.

Genshin Impact 3.7 leaks: Momoka's rarity, element, and banner details

SYP 💎🙌 Please tag 3.5 𝕤𝕡𝕠𝕚𝕝𝕖𝕣𝕤. @SaveYourPrimos There seems to be some confusion, so we'll try to clear a few things up.



According to current information:



Momoka = Inazuma Cat Girl

4✰ Dendro Sword

3.7 est release date



Here is a rundown of what is currently known about Momoka in Genshin Impact:

Rarity: Four stars

Four stars Element: Dendro

Dendro Weapon: Sword

Sword Region: Inazuma

Old leaks stated that she was a five-star Geo Sword user, with a few rumors pointing to her being a Geo Bow user of the same rarity. These are now considered outdated.

There was an old leak that stated that her Elemental Skill would create a shield. If the Dendro rumors are true, then she would be making a Dendro shield rather than the Geo one, as originally thought. No new information confirms if she still has the press and hold variations of that Elemental Skill.

Her original artwork showed a Geo Vision (Image via HoYoverse)

It is vital to mention that Momoka's old concept art featured a Geo Vision. That said, there aren't any new model leaks that show off the character's Dendro Vision.

Some old rumors stated that Momoka would be added to the Standard Banner in a future update. However, that is unlikely to happen in the sense of her being a five-star character in the same vein that Dehya got added to it in Version 3.6.

Certain other leaks suggested that she wouldn't be added to Wanderlust Invocation. However, it is important to note that four-star characters have historically been added to this Standard Banner via an update after their initial launch. If Momoka is a four-star character, then she should be summonable in it based on past precedence.

There aren't any further details on her inclusion in Wanderlust Invocation. Similarly, only a little bit of information regarding her upcoming banner is available.

Release version

Some more angles of her original concept art (Image via HoYoverse)

Current leaks point to Mokoka being released in Genshin Impact 3.7. There aren't any specific details about the type of banner she'll be on, including the rumored Event Wish one, with five-star characters headlining it. If this catgirl is genuinely a four-star entity, that means she would be one of the three featured four-star units in her Event Wish phase.

It is unknown which phase of Genshin Impact 3.7 will feature her. Also, there aren't any credible rerun rumors for the returning five-star characters that will appear in this Version Update at the moment.

Travelers will get far more credible information regarding Momoka once the Genshin Impact 3.7 beta test begins. There is sadly no information on the exact date for when such leaks will be released to the public.

