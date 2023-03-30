How to watch Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream and get Primogems from Redeem Codes

Many Travelers are excited to watch the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream. One reason for this is the free 300 Primogems available from the new Redeem Codes. These promotional codes only last for a single day, so you wouldn't want to miss out on this grand opportunity. Hence, this article will simplify the whole process for people who haven't used these Redeem Codes before.

It is worth mentioning that watching the upcoming Special Program isn't required to obtain these codes. Still, some players will want to watch the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream, and this guide will help them out on that front as well. In this endeavor, it's necessary to view the official details of what has been revealed thus far by HoYoverse.

Here is how you can watch the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream to get Redeem Codes' Primogems

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



Dear Travelers,

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!



>>>



#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact Version 3.6 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Version 3.6 Special Program PreviewDear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 3/31/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#HoYoverse #GenshinImpact https://t.co/TZxcEuEZSw

People seeking to watch the English broadcast of the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream should know the following details:

The livestream's release date: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 The livestream's release date: 8:00 am (UTC-4)

Do keep in mind that this information is solely for the Twitch Special Program. The YouTube version airs an hour later. HoYoverse hasn't revealed how long the upcoming broadcast will be, but past livestreams have usually been between 30 minutes and an hour long.

HoYoverse has confirmed that Redeem Codes will be included in this upcoming Special Program. Past broadcasts have always offered three of them, so it stands to reason that the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream will also present three. Each code grants players 100 Primogems, meaning you can get 300 Primogems in total.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

>>>



Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 3/31/2023 at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)>>> youtube.com/c/GenshinImpact Make sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there! The special program will also be broadcast on the official YouTube channel on 3/31/2023 at 09:00 AM (UTC-4)>>>youtube.com/c/GenshinImpactMake sure to follow us, Travelers. We'll see you there!

The YouTube broadcast begins at 9:00 am (UTC-4) on March 31, 2023. This Special Program will be available long after it airs, which is a notable difference from its Twitch counterpart. Ergo, anybody who misses the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream and wishes to see it can always rely on the YouTube video to be available.

It is worth mentioning that the Redeem Codes for this Special Program will be the same, no matter where you watch it. People who don't care about the stream's content and just want the codes can also find them plastered all over the internet once they're released. Once they expire, you won't be able to use them. Make sure not to forget about redeeming the codes on March 31, 2023.

How to use the Genshin Impact 3.6 livestream Redeem Codes

An example of what the official website looks like (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can either enter the codes through the official website or game. It doesn't matter which method you use since the end results will be the same. If you visit the official website, log in, select the correct server, and paste the Redemption Code before clicking on Redeem.

You can also enter the codes in the game through the Paimon Menu's Setting menu. Make sure to go to Account and then select Redeem Now before pasting the code. You will receive 300 Primogems and some other minor rewards if you do everything correctly.

Travelers must be Adventure Rank 10 or higher to use Redeem Codes. You also cannot reuse these developer offerings to gain additional Primogems. If you get an error message during the redemption process, follow the directions to enter a code properly next time or avoid trying to re-enter the same one twice.

Poll : 0 votes