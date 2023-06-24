Genshin Impact Fontaine update: Release date, official, and leaked sneak peek

The next major region in Genshin Impact, Fontaine, is only one update away. The recent Special Program in 3.8 did reveal a lot of information regarding the upcoming update, which will also add a new region for everyone to explore. However, the Hydro nation is a hot topic currently, seeing how the story of Teyvat will enter its fifth entry.

Based on the current banner timelines, everyone can expect the region to arrive alongside the 4.0 update on August 16. With concept art getting leaked ahead of the update, alongside an official teaser of Fontaine's gameplay, the community now has an idea of what to expect regarding the open world, architecture, and characters.

The following article lists the possible release date for Fontaine and what to expect based on the recent trailers, rumors, and leaks.

Disclaimer: Some information in this article is based on leaks subject to change with the release.

When will Fontaine be released in Genshin Impact?

While there is no official announcement regarding a release date, we can calculate an estimate based on the current banners and phase runtimes. With each phase being three weeks long, players will have approximately 42 days starting from the launch of v3.8.

The release date of 3.8 is on July 5, 2023, giving you enough time to save up Primogems by participating in events and exploring the new temporary locations. Hence, as mentioned, Genshin Impact v4.0, alongside the Fontaine expansion, will most likely be released on August 16, 2023.

Genshin Impact's Fontaine official reveal and gameplay

The world of Fontaine was officially revealed to everyone through the v3.8 Special Program. After the primary show was over, unseen footage regarding the land of Hydro was live in front of millions of viewers across the world, showcasing the different terrains and underwater biomes.

Genshin Impact Fontaine official reveal (Image via HoYoverse)

Following the voice of Alice, players got to see what appeared to be the primary city of Fontaine, with modern architecture and Victorian attire on the NPCs. The video also showcased one of the many races that you will encounter during your time exploring the nation, similar to the Aranara in Sumeru.

Melusine (Image via HoYoverse)

Alice's narration during the showcase stated the following:

"In the nation of justice, there is a little upstanding Melusine. She is considered to be one of the most diligent in her duties, even among her kin. Look how hard she is working for justice in this nation even today. Don't let this little Melusine's size fool you. What she lacks in size she makes up for in her sense of justice. Bolstered by her convictions, she patrols Flueve Cendre fearlessly by herself. If anyone suspiciously appears, such as an unknown Outlander, she will be sure to watch their every move."

The video ends with the final moments showcasing gameplay, where the Traveler takes to the underwater biome and cracks various puzzles while interacting with enemies.

Genshin Impact leaked Fontaine's concept art

Aside from the teased content, there have been a few instances of leaked Genshin Impact concept art on Fontaine as well. These can be deemed as concrete since some of the locations from them have already made their way into the official teaser.

You can find more images of leaked concept art in the Twitter post provided above.

