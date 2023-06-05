The Genshin Impact community has recently seen a ton of leaks related to the upcoming region. Called Fontaine, the land of Justice, developers will release it in version 4.0. Interestingly, some of these leaks hinted at a potential new 5-star character named Wriothesley, speculated to be added to the Standard Wish. Naturally, not much is currently known about the rumored entity.

However, several reliable leakers, such as HutaoLover77 and SYP, have confirmed that Wriothesley will likely be released as a playable character in Genshin Impact version 4.1. If their words are true, then fans won't have to wait long until his debut.

Here's everything that players need to know about the upcoming rumored Standard Banner character.

Leaks hint at a new 5-star Cryo character in Genshin Impact version 4.1

According to the leaks from randialos, HoYoverse is expected to release a new 5-star character named Wriothesley in Genshin Impact version 4.1. It is still unknown if he will be added in the first or second phase. Since version 4.1 is expected to release on September 27, 2023, he could debut on one of the following two dates:

Phase I - September 27, 2023

- September 27, 2023 Phase II- October 18, 2023

The leaks also state that Wriothesley is likely to be added as a Cryo character, which could potentially make him the first-ever male 5-star Cryo character in the game.

In addition, the same leaker further claimed that the new rumored unit would likely be added to the Standard Banner. This also means there is a chance that Genshin Impact players might be able to pull him even from the Event Limited banner in case they lose 50-50.

That said, if the leaks are true and Wriothesley makes his debut in version 4.1, he will join the permanent gacha pool in the following version 4.2 update, similar to Tighnari and Dehya.

Luckily, HutaoLover77 also shared an image of a character design of an unknown entity, but it is speculated that it likely belongs to Wriothesley.

Based on the leaks, he appears to be a tall male character with black hair and a Fontaine-style knee-length coat. Given that the body model is still expected to go through a few changes before it is released, the final product will likely be different.

