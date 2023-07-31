New Genshin Impact leaks have surfaced, sharing information about Neuvillette's potential kit. He is an upcoming playable character expected to be released in one of the early Fontaine updates. The leaks show his basic gameplay style as both on-field and off-field unit. In addition, it seems that he has the Ousia as well as the Pneuma alignments, making him the only entity with both alignments besides the Hydro Archon.

However, the leaks also claim that Neuvillette might not be as powerful as the community expects him to be. Here's everything Genshin Impact players need to know about his leaked abilities. Take it with a grain of salt since the info is merely based on leaks.

Genshin Impact leaks highlight Neuvillette's potential abilities

According to the Genshin Impact leaks, Neuvillette's kit allows him to work as both an active and off-field unit, and he receives different buffs based on his role. It seems that his on-field buff adds extra HP damage scaling to Normal Attacks, hinting that his gameplay will focus on Normal Attack damage when he is the active unit. In addition, he can trigger his Ousia and Pneuma alignments, depending on his on-field and off-field status.

Meanwhile, Neuvillette's off-field buff increases the Elemental Skill damage and is likely similar to Yae Miko's skill in nature, hinting that he could be played as a sub-DPS unit. It also seems his Elemental Skill is based on his Max HP. Speaking of which, there's another leak that states that his Skill supposedly drains his HP but restores some energy at the same time.

It is speculated that Neuvillette's Elemental Skill has a low frequency, which means it triggers at specific intervals and has a low number of hits but deals high damage. In addition, it is believed that his Skill restores more energy when he is off-field in order to help him keep up with the team rotations.

Neuvillette's Elemental Burst is expected to increase resistance to interruption and increase the active character's Normal Attack DMG. And finally, there is no information on his constellation because several leakers have provided different information, so it is difficult to determine which one is more reliable.

Genshin Impact is yet to officially announce Neuvillette's release date, but leaks from reliable sources have confirmed that he will debut in version 4.1. Travelers can expect a drip marketing post soon.