Will Neuvillette be playable in Genshin Impact? Release rumors and playability leaks

Neuvillette is an upcoming character in Genshin Impact. For those unaware, he is the Chief Justice of Fontaine, a prominent figure in the Land of Justice. Although he made his first official appearance in the recent Overture Teaser, he has been mentioned once before through his quote on Nahida's character introduction post. Several leaks have hinted that he will be released in one of the early Fontaine updates, but HoYoverse is yet to confirm anything.

According to the leaks, Neuvillette is likely a 5-star unit. While not much is known about him at the moment, this article will cover everything that Genshin Impact players need to know about his release. Note that the following info is based on leaks and speculations, so travelers should take them with a grain of salt.

Genshin Impact leaks suggest Neuvillette will be released in version 4.1

A reliable leaker known as @HutaoLover77 posted information about the upcoming Fontaine characters, such as their element, rarity, and possible release patch. Based on this, it seems that Genshin Impact will release Neuvillette in the version 4.1 update alongside Wriothesley.

That said, the exact banner orders are still unknown, so it is difficult to say whether the Chief Justice of Fontaine will be in the first or second phase. Travelers can expect him to be released on one of the following dates depending on v4.1 patch phase:

Phase I - September 27, 2023

- September 27, 2023 Phase II - October 18, 2023

Although Neuvillette's vision was not shown in the Overture Teaser trailer, there are rumors that he will likely be a 5-star Hydro character. In addition, he is expected to be a Catalyst user.

Interestingly, in another leak, @HXG claims that Neuvillette could potentially be the Hydro Dragon. There are also rumors that he might be Hydro Archon's companion. Most Genshin Impact players would already know about Elemental Dragons in the game, such as Apep (Dendro Dragon), Azhdaha (Geo Dragon), and Dvalin (Anemo Dragon). If this turn out to be true, it would mean that Neuvillette is also an Elemental Dragon.

Not much is currently known about the Fontaine Archon Quest plot, but it is safe to assume that Neuvillette will play a major role in the story, considering he is the Chief Justice of the region dubbed as Land of Justice. Lastly, if he actually makes his debut in version 4.1, as the leaks say, travelers can expect his drip marketing post on Twitter a few days before version 4.0 is released.