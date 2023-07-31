Genshin Impact 4.0 Neuvillette leaks: Elemental skill and other mechanics surface

Genshin Impact fans are looking forward to the arrival of Neuvillette, one of the most anticipated characters in the upcoming 4.0 updates. Recent leaks have disclosed his abilities, sparking debate and excitement in the community. Introduced as the Chief of Justice in the recent Fontaine teaser, Neuvillette has made a strong impression when revealed as the closest aide to Hydro Archon.

In previous regions, the community has noticed the closest aides of the respective Archons to be extremely powerful additions to the roster. While there has been a lot of hype surrounding this character, the actual test will be how well his ability kit performs. Here is everything players need to know from the latest Genshin Impact leaks.

Genshin Impact: Neuvillette's Elemental Skill & other kit mechanics leaked

Future 5-star Hydro Catalyst (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact Leaks from the Chinese Baidu forums, translated by Vivliz on Reddit, have revealed Neuvillette's highly versatile kit, which makes use of the new Ousia and Pneuma mechanics.

Based on the latest leaks, Neuvillette's kit offers a high level of versatility, making him a valuable addition to any team composition. He can provide different buffs when played on-field or off-field, which also changes his Ousia/ Pneuma alignment.

Staying on-field adds HP scaling to normal attacks and staying off-field for long enhances his Elemental Skill. The sources have also compared the off-field buff and playstyle calling him the Hydro version of Yae Miko.

Speaking of his own personal DPS capabilities, his on-field damage is based on normal attack, and off-field damage is based on Elemental Skill. The normal attack is based on his ATK while the skill damage will be scaled off his HP. When casting Elemental Burst, Neuvillette will have increased resistance to interruption and provide additional damage buff to normal attacks for characters on the field.

Other Genshin Impact leaks and rumors about Neuvillette's kit

Here is a quick summary of his Elemental Skill:

Drains a certain portion of his health (HP)

Restores Energy

Has a low fire rate but high damage power

When Neuvillette is off-field, his skill generates additional particles

Without any actual multipliers or gameplay leaks to look at, it is easy for Genshin Impact players to assume that Neuvillette might be a broken character. However, the OP (original poster) has confirmed that he is not as powerful as he sounds on paper.

Overall, Neuvillette has the potential to be a valuable addition to popular teams thanks to his Hydro application and flexible role as a DPS or Support. Players should definitely look forward to future announcements or leaks for more clarity.