Genshin Impact Fontaine Livestream date and Expected starting time for all regions

As the excitement for the upcoming Fontaine region grows in Genshin Impact, players are eagerly looking forward to official news and announcements. One of the major events that is under everyone's radar is the version 4.0 Special Program. This will be an important live stream by HoYoverse officials where they reveal all the upcoming content for the Land of Justice, Fontaine.

While developers are yet to release details about official dates for the 4.0 live stream, the Genshin Impact community is already brimming with speculation and predictions. This article will cover everything players need to know about the live stream's expected premiere date and time for all regions.

Genshin Impact 4.0 Livestream date speculations & more

⟡ daniele - 637 pulls for Lyney Banner. @reevedthrnd Mga kapatid sa kulto ng Fontaine nasasaad sa estimated calendar of events ng Genshin Impact na sa August 16, 2023 na ang paghuhusga.



141 days away from Fontaine!!!

141 days away from Fontaine!!! 141 days before Judgment!!!

Using the official 6-week patch schedule and current patch 3.8 release date, players can easily anticipate that Fontaine will launch on August 16, 2023. Genshin Impact officials will host a Special Program 10-12 days before the global release of the version 4.0 update. Here is a list of tentative dates for the upcoming live stream:

August 4

August 5

August 6

Previous live streams have all Friday as the most common day for their premiere, making August 4, 2023, the potential date for the 4.0 live stream.

Expected time for Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program

Based on past precedence, all the live streams have been scheduled to go live at the same time.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact

It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 6/23/2023 at 08:00 AM (UTC-4)!

>>>

twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…



A Twitter post of the recent 3.8 live stream reveals the starting time.

A Twitter post of the recent 3.8 live stream reveals the starting time. Hence, we can anticipate the upcoming Genshin Impact 4.0 live stream to premiere at 08:00 am (UTC-4). For convenience, players can check out this list of relevant times instead of converting the UTC-4.

AMERICAN TIMEZONES

Hawaii-Aleutian Daylight Time: 3 am

3 am Alaska Daylight Time: 4 am

4 am Pacific Daylight Time: 5 am

5 am Mountain Daylight Time: 6 am

6 am Central Daylight Time: 7 am

7 am Eastern Daylight Time: 8 am

EUROPEAN TIMEZONES

Western European Summer Time: 1 pm

1 pm Central European Summer Time: 2 pm

2 pm Eastern European Summer Time: 3 pm

ASIAN TIMEZONES

India Standard Time: 5:30 pm

5:30 pm China Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Philippine Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Japanese Standard Time: 9 pm

9 pm Korea Standard Time: 9 pm

OCEANIC TIMEZONES

Australian Western Standard Time: 8 pm

8 pm Australian Central Western Standard Time: 8:45 pm

8:45 pm Australian Central Time: 10:30 pm

10:30 pm Australian Eastern Time: 11 pm

11 pm New Zealand Daylight Time: 1 am

Watch it first on Twtich (Image via HoYoverse)

Genshin Impact 4.0 Special Program will premiere live streams on their official Twitch channel. Follow them and turn on the notifications to get the latest updates.

Those who cannot tune in to watch the live stream can also wait for it to broadcast on the official Youtube channel. Let's not forget that it will also hand out three redemption codes which can be claimed for free Primogems and other in-game rewards.

