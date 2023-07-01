Lyney and Lynette's release date and Genshin Impact Fontaine livestream schedule speculation

Genshin Impact players have been waiting for the new version 4.0 updates for a while. Fortunately, the upcoming patch 3.8 update will be the last before Fontaine arrives in v4.0. Along with fresh places to explore, the region will also introduce new characters, such as Lyney and Lynette. Veterans might already remember them being featured in the storyline preview released on Genshin Impact's official YouTube channel in September 2020.

Many might wonder how long they must wait to explore the new region and summon characters. Here is everything players need to know about Fontaine's character debut, version update, and upcoming livestream.

Genshin Impact: Release date speculations for Lyney, Lynette, and Fontaine update

Genshin Impact officially teased the new Fontaine region in the recent 3.8 Special Program, "Secret Summer Paradise." After getting a sneak peek at the new places and the most anticipated underwater gameplay, players eagerly await the arrival of this new region. For those wondering, Fontaine, the Land of Justice, will be added to the game in the upcoming version 4.0 update.

HoYoverse officials strictly follow the 42 days or six-week cycle for their version updates. Players can use this to easily anticipate tentative release dates for new version updates. The current version is the 3.7 update which was globally released on May 24, 2023. Adding 84 days to this date will help players speculate when Genshin Impact 4.0 update might release. Here is a quick overview:

Patch 3.7: May 24, 2023

Patch 3.8: July 05, 2023

Patch 4.0: August 16, 2023

Hence, players can expect the Fontaine and some of its new characters to drop on August 16, 2023, at 11:00 (UTC+8).

hourly navia @dailynavia



4.0 new characters are

5 - Lyney

4 - Lynette



Via Uncle YC

#genshinleaks // Fontaine crumbs leak4.0 new characters are- Lyney- LynetteVia Uncle YC // Fontaine crumbs leak 4.0 new characters are 5 ⭐️- Lyney4 ⭐️- LynetteVia Uncle YC #genshinleaks https://t.co/3xX3PP5yNv

Speaking of newer characters, those who follow relevant leaks must be aware that multiple sources have disclosed Lyney and Lynette's debut in the same patch update. While the former is a 5-star Pyro character, the latter is rumored to be an Anemo support with a 4-star rarity.

Genshin Impact officials will soon release drip marketing posts for new playable characters before the release of the patch 3.8 update. Players should look forward to it to learn more about the upcoming limited banners.

Speculation regarding Fontaine livestream

⟡ daniele - 610 pulls for Lyney Banner. @reevedthrnd



Lyney and Lynette could be somewhere between August 16 and November 8. 🏼



Excited for them.

Excited for Fontaine. They've updated the Version Update calendar all the way to 2023.Lyney and Lynette could be somewhere between August 16 and November 8.Excited for them.Excited for Fontaine. They've updated the Version Update calendar all the way to 2023.Lyney and Lynette could be somewhere between August 16 and November 8. 🙏🏼Excited for them. Excited for Fontaine. https://t.co/XiFJEyNdt1

HoYoverse officials will always host a Special Program 10-12 days before a new version update is launched. This is done to officially reveal and announce brand-new content and banner planned for players to prepare accordingly. Based on the previous precedences, they can anticipate the 4.0 livestream to premiere on the following dates:

August 4, 2023

August 5, 2023

August 6, 2023

Overall, these are still speculation based on the previous precedences. Hence they are subject to change, so players should follow Genshin Impact socials to keep tabs on official announcements.

