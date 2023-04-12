5 action-adventure games from PS3 era worth playing today

Action-adventure games are perfect for experiencing a fast-paced cohesive story along with some great combat sequences. While current action-adventure titles have evolved in terms of visual fidelity and gameplay mechanics, one cannot underestimate the power of PS3-era titles. There are a surprising amount of action-adventure games that are still playable on the PS3 and don’t appear outdated.

These pack the same punch as they did back in the day and might even surprise some players with their narrative tone, exploration of unique themes, and action sequences that are no longer portrayed in modern entries.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and four other great action-adventure games from PS3 era worth checking out

1) Tomb Raider

The modern reboot of Lara Croft can be credited to the Tomb Raider game released in 2013. The success of this action-adventure game paved the way for the next two games in the Survivor trilogy. Players step into the shoes of Lara, a rather novice explorer at this stage, who is embarking on a quest to search for an ancient kingdom.

Things don’t go as planned and Lara gets stranded on an island and thus begins her journey to become a seasoned expedition expert. Players are offered a bunch of weapons like bows, pistols, shotguns, rifles, and more to deal with the enemy forces that attack on sight. One can explore semi-open world hub areas and uncover secret tombs.

2) Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception

The Uncharted series is one of the rarest action-adventure games whose quality has improved with every iteration. Uncharted 3: Drake Deception continues the upward trend and presents a bunch of beautifully crafted locations like France, London, Syria, Yemen, and more. The game also offers a peek at Nathan’s past and how he met Sully for the first time.

Gameplay-wise, one can expect tons of shootouts wherein they can alternate between guns and punching enemies. There is a myriad of collectibles to be found in the nooks and crannies of several locations in the game. Action-adventure aficionados will be treated with some of the best action sequences that are well worth experiencing even today.

3) Batman: Arkham Asylum

Batman: Arkham Asylum is not only a great Batman game but also a must-play for all action-adventure fans. Despite its age, the title adeptly captures the tone of the source material and the majority of the events unfold in the titular asylum and the Blackgate Prison.

Players will encounter iconic DC villains like The Joker, Scarecrow, Bane, Poison Ivy, and many others that will test Batman's patience and skills. Combat is the most addictive aspect of Arkham Asylum and gives amazing feedback when delivering punches on thugs. The success of this combat system is reflected in games like Mad Max, Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor, and Sleeping Dogs.

4) God of War 3

Before Kratos’ journey into the Norse realms, he was defeating deities in Greek mythology in hack slash God of War games. Players will embark on a quest to slay bosses like Leviathan, Poseidon, Hades, and more in God of War 3. Those who have never played the older God of War games will be surprised at the shifting camera perspectives akin to the Prince of Persia games.

Kratos is also a bit different in his demeanor and mostly unidimensional as he is consumed by rage to slay all gods that oppose his revenge against Zeus. Players might find some combat encounters challenging as there are multiple waves of varied enemies that require switching tactics on the fly. Killing foes with the Blades of Chaos is satisfying even today.

5) Castlevania: Lords of Shadow

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow is one of the most underrated action-adventure games that are well worth playing. Players take control of Gabriel Belmont, who is associated with a faction called the Brotherhood of Light which is entrusted with protecting people on Earth from supernatural entities. He also has a personal vendetta against the Devil himself who is responsible for trapping his wife in limbo.

Players can start with this game and then delve into its two sequels. The combat is reminiscent of any hack-and-slash game but becomes more exhilarating when players get used to Gabriel’s trusty Combat Cross that unleashes seamless combos. There is a unique variety of bosses, including gigantic titans and some Vampire Lords that will test player skills.

Despite aging graphics and older camera perspectives, the aforementioned action-adventure games have successfully stood the test of time and are ripe for a new generation.

