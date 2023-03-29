All Resident Evil 4 Remake Chapter 14 collectibles and where to find them?

Resident Evil 4 Remake features a variety of locations ranging from the village to the intricately designed Castle. You can take a break from defeating enemies, solving puzzles, and other activities by embarking on a collectible hunt. Some of the hidden trinkets you find can be sold to the Merchant in lieu of Pesetas to acquire weapon upgrades. You will be inching closer to the conclusion when playing Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake, which takes place in the facility and other regions around it.

Like other chapters in the game, you can explore every nook and cranny to acquire collectibles while progressing the objective, but some of them are located off the beaten path. You can resort to this guide to find all the trinkets in Chapter 14.

Disclaimer: This article may contain brief spoilers about the game.

Locations of all collectibles in Chapter 14 of Resident Evil 4 Remake

Crystal Ore

This treasure is easy to locate as it can be spotted right at the beginning of this Resident Evil 4 Remake chapter. Just walk a few steps to the right and grab the Crystal Ore.

Destroy Blue Medallions request

Take a left turn from the room ahead wherein you will need to boost Ashley up to get the door unlocked. You will find a request hanging beside the door which leads to the Merchant himself. You must destroy five Blue Medallions, which can be found throughout the course of this chapter in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Shooting Range

Proceed through the door where you found the above request and take the elevator to the right side of the Merchant to access the 4A, 4B, and 4C Shooting Range challenges in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Alexandrite

Shoot the silver container (Image via Capcom)

Return to Resident Evil 4 Remake Merchant and proceed to the area on the left and exit the room. Turn around upon your exit and you will find a silver vessel hanging from the platform. Shoot it and wait for the Alexandrite to fall to the ground.

First and Second Blue Medallion

The first Blue Medallion can be found in the same area to the north of the door you exited (look to the left side of the silver vessel you shot). Shoot it to make it count towards the request completion in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Now look to your left beyond the railing. Here you will find the second Blue Medallion which you are free to shoot.

Gold Bangle

Look for it in the trash bin on the left (Image via Capcom)

Ascend the stairs beside you and hop off the platform. You will reach the trash bin to your left after walking a few steps forward. Open it to acquire the Gold Bangle.

Third, fourth, and fifth Blue Medallion

Proceed straight ahead of the previous trash bin and take a right turn where you will spot a red cargo container. Shoot the Blue Medallion on it. Now turn to the right again and head to the corner of the room. You can find the fourth Blue Medallion here, which you must shoot to make it count.

Head in the southwest direction from the spot where you shot the previous medallion and look upwards. Shoot the fifth Blue Medallion hanging on top of the rusted tower.

Velvet Blue

Head to the left of the stairs to find this vessel (Image via Capcom)

Ascend the staircase to your left and walk through the steel door. Instead of going upstairs in the new room, take the path to the left and look up after reaching the end. Shoot the silver vessel to collect the Velvet Blue treasure.

Emerald

Crouch through the opening near the pipes (Image via Capcom)

Hop down from the platform near the spot where you can find large pipes. Crouch through the opening beneath them to reach an area containing the Emerald treasure in the corner.

Ornate Necklace

Grab the necklace from a silver briefcase (Image via Capcom)

Head to the northeast section of the Waste Disposal area. Right after Ashley raises the bridge, you must cross it and take a left which leads you into the control room. You can grab the Ornate Necklace from the suitcase in this area.

Even More Pest Control request

You will encounter the Merchant again near the Waste Disposal area in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Pick up the request paper kept on a piece of machinery opposite him. This request involves getting rid of four rats in the area.

Rat 1: Return to the corridor that forms the entrance to this area. You can shoot the rat scurrying towards the door.

Return to the corridor that forms the entrance to this area. You can shoot the rat scurrying towards the door. Rat 2: Return to the bridge area and command Ashley to pull up the bridge. After reaching midway you can shoot the rat on the right side.

Return to the bridge area and command Ashley to pull up the bridge. After reaching midway you can shoot the rat on the right side. Rats 3 and 4: Take the path on the left after crossing the bridge. After defeating an enemy in the corridor, head towards the power switch. You will find two rats below it which you can shoot and then return to the Merchant to complete the request.

The Wandering Dead request

You can pick up this request from the area just behind the smashed wall (after using the wrecking ball). The target is located in the Incubation Lab, which you can spot by taking a look at the map. You must head back to this area (it was part of Chapter 13) and if possible, defeat the target from a distance since there are two other creatures in the lab apart from him.

Crystal Ore

You can find this in the Amber Storeroom (Image via Capcom)

Proceed to the objective and look for Crystal Ore in the Amber Storeroom area. It can be found on top of a crate behind a shelf.

Castellan

A cutscene unravels in this section after which you can exit the storeroom. Take the path to the right and then enter a room with lockers. You can shoot the Castellan figurine atop one of the rusted lockers.

Gold Bar (L)

Look for a brown chest in the tent (Image via Capcom)

Exit the room and hop down from the cliff. You will land near a tent, the entrance to which can be reached by circling around it from either direction. Open a large brown chest within this tent to grab the Gold Bar (L) treasure in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Fighting Knife

The penultimate part of this chapter involves a boss fight with Krauser. You can obtain the Fighting Knife after defeating him. If you are facing issues in the fight, read this guide on how to easily beat Krauser in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Apart from collecting treasures, you will encounter many puzzle-solving sections like the Castle Lithograph Puzzle in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. They help in giving you a breather from the exhilarating action sequences and well-executed horror sections.

