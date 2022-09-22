How to make a trash can in Minecraft

As you play Minecraft, you will explore and gather more and more blocks and items. Some will be extremely useful while others will simply take up inventory or storage space. While you can trade some of these items with villagers to obtain useful items, some of them can be destroyed.

Even if you throw an item on the ground, it will not despawn and stays there for quite some time. The only way to completely destroy a dropped item in Minecraft is by throwing it in lava or on a cactus.

Over the years, players have come up with several ways to make trash cans in Minecraft based on this very concept. These methods are fairly simple and have been outlined below.

Two ways to create trash cans in Minecraft

Automatic dropper lava trash can

This method of making a trash can is slightly complicated since it requires a redstone contraption. However, you can simply place the useless items in the trash can chest and forget about it.

To build this, you will need the following items:

one dropper

one redstone comparator

two redstone repeaters

six redstone dust

one lava bucket

one hopper

one chest

Once all the required items are gathered, you can start by creating a 6x3x2 hole where the redstone contraption will be made. Next, dig one block to place lava and a dropper right in front of it so that the face of the dropper block is towards the lava.

Start making the redstone contraption by connecting the dropper to a comparator and a repeater. Next, connect all the blocks with the redstone dust placed all around them, ending with another redstone repeater facing away from the first.

Place the hopper on top of the dropper block and place the chest on top of the hopper. Finally, cover the entire area with blocks so that only the chest is visible. You can now throw any item in the chest and the redstone contraption will keep activating the dropper to throw the items into the lava pit.

Simple manual lava trash can

If you don't want to dabble in redstone just to create a trash can, you can simply use a cauldron and a trapdoor for it. This will only require a cauldron, a trapdoor and a lava bucket to create.

First, craft the cauldron and place it wherever convenient. Next, place lava into the cauldron. Finally, place a trapdoor above the cauldron so that it can close its mouth, preventing players from accidentally falling into it. The trash can is now ready for use.

This method is arguably the simplest to build, but the downside is that you will need to manually throw items into it. Moreover, throwing items manually can be dangerous as you could accidentally throw away something important. Since lava instantly destroys any item, you will not even have time to retrieve it. Hence, caution is advised for this method.

