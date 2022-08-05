How to make a lava farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

In Minecraft 1.19 update, players can easily create an automatic lava farm with a few items. A few years ago, creating this farm was quite tricky; however, after the introduction of some new blocks, it has become extremely easy to build. Even players who are fairly new to the game can build one.

While lava is less useful than water in most scenarios, it can still help Minecraft 1.19 players. It is considered to be an excellent alternative to coal since it can smelt a lot more items. When players are fighting a horde of hostile mobs that are prone to burns, a bucket of lava can be used on them to kill them. Moreover, lava is also used to create cobblestones and obsidian generators.

Steps to make a lava farm in Minecraft 1.19 update

1) Gather necessary items

Minecraft 1.19 players will need these items to build the farm (Image via Mojang)

Before creating a lava farm, Minecraft 1.19 players must first gather all the necessary items needed. The number of needed blocks can vary depending on the scale of the farm. Players will need a minimum number of these items in order to make the smallest farm:

11 building blocks of any kind

4 glass blocks

1 lava bucket

1 pointed dripstone

1 cauldron

1 chest

2) Building the main structure

The pointy dripstone must be placed directly under the cauldron (Image via Mojang)

Players must first understand how the build will work. In the 1.17 Caves and Cliffs update, Mojang added new dripstone blocks, including stalagmites and stalactites in the form of pointed dripstones. If lava or water is right above the block under which there's a pointed dripstone, the liquid will gradually make its way out, and its droplets will fall from the pointy end of the block.

Hence, players can first create a place where the pointed dripstone will be placed right above a cauldron that will collect lava. Players can set the cauldron and surround it with building blocks. The height of the build must be at least three blocks long since players will need to place the pointed dripstone right above the cauldron.

3) Creating space for lava

Lava reservoir right above the pointy dripstone (Image via Mojang)

Once the bottom half is finished, players can start creating the upper half with the lava. They must first create a one-block deep hole surrounded by glass blocks so that they can see the lava. This hole must be directly above the block under which the pointed dripstone has been placed so that the lava can seep out.

Once the hole is made, players can simply pour in the lava from the bucket and finish the farm. The pointed dripstone will gradually drop lava blobs into the cauldron and eventually fill it completely. Luckily, the lava placed above will not run out, and players can also use a chest full of buckets that they can pick and scoop out the lava with.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far