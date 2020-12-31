A cauldron in Minecraft can be used to hold a variety of substances such as water or even potions in Bedrock Edition.

Cauldrons are a great option for Minecraft players looking to store a variety of liquid substances for later use. When a cauldron is filled with water, it can even be used to remove the dye color from certain items.

In Bedrock Edition, players are even able to hold potions, splash potions, lingering potions, and colored water. Redstone comparators can even be empowered by using a cauldron.

This article will be breaking down the various uses for a cauldron in Minecraft, as well as discuss how to obtain one.

The uses for a Cauldron in Minecraft

Probably one the most obvious uses for a cauldron is to use one to hold water. Once filled, players will be able to fill their own empty buckets or bottles. This will reduce or even extinguish the water level of the cauldron, but that can always be refilled at later date.

Cauldrons will gradually fill themselves up with water when rained upon, and is one of the only ways to store water in the Nether.

Advertisement

One of the featured uses of a cauldron is to remove the dye color from items. Items of interest where this action is possible include leather armor, shulker boxes, and the upper-most pattern layer of a banner.

All a Minecraft player will need to do to perform this action is to use the one of these items on a cauldron that is filled with water. Every time that player performs one of these actions, the water level of the cauldron will drop by one.

In Bedrock Edition, players can also dye the color of water inside of cauldrons. This allows players to potentially mix colors and dye their own leather armor and leather horse armor.

Potions of all types can also be stored in cauldrons in Bedrock Edition, allowing players to store their potions to use at another time.

Lava and powdered snow will also be able to be stored inside of a cauldron on Java Edition in the upcoming 1.7 update.

Cauldrons also serve as the job site block for leatherworker villagers.

Obtaining a Cauldron

A cauldron inside of a swamp hut in Minecraft Bedrock Edition. (Image via minecraftseedhq.com)

Cauldrons naturally generate inside of each and every swamp hut in Bedrock Edition. These cauldrons are typically empty, but on some occasion can option a random potion

Advertisement

Igloos that possess a basement will also always have a cauldron. Cauldrons can also sometimes be found inside of a handful of rooms within woodland mansions.

The crafting recipe for a cauldron in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Cauldrons can also be acquired through crafting, by combining seven iron ingots at a crafting table.

Iron can be obtained by smelting iron ore that is found throughout the depths of Minecraft's Overworld. Furthermore, iron ingots can be found ready to be crafted in a plethora of different chests in naturally generated structures.