How players can use shulker boxes in Minecraft

A shulker box is a block in Minecraft that can store and transport large amounts of items.

There are so many different blocks, items, equipment, resources, and more for players to collect throughout their Minecraft adventures. With only so many spaces available in a player inventory, it makes sense that players will eventually turn to container blocks.

Chests can be great for storing tons of items in a base, while ender chests offer players access to the same items in multiple locations. However, shulker boxes should be the go-to choice for Minecraft players looking to transports large amounts of items from one location to another.

This article will be breaking down how Minecraft players can acquire and use a shulker box in-game.

The uses for shulker boxes in Minecraft

To craft a shulker box, Minecraft players will need to assemble the necessary crafting components first. A shulker box is made by combining two shulker shells with a regular chest at a crafting table.

Shulker shells are a fairly common drop from shulkers, which are box-shaped hostile mobs that can only be naturally found in end cities. Players will only have access to these cities once they defeat the Ender Dragon and unlock the end gateway.

Advertisement

This gateway will grant the ability to reach the outer islands, where players can find end cities. Players who organically explore the structures found throughout the End are bound to run into a shulker eventually.

Shulkers have a 50% chance to drop a shulker shell, so players will eventually be able to get their hands on at least two with enough persistence.

The crafting recipe for a shulker box in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

Once players have acquired the shells, all that is left is to combine them with a chest at a crafting table.

Uses for Shulker Boxes

Advertisement

Shulker boxes are great for transporting items across a Minecraft world. Unlike other container items, this item will drop itself when it is destroyed. When a chest gets destroyed, the contents will spill all over the place as individual items.

This means that a player could theoretically fill up their inventory with shulker boxes to transport a massive amount of items from one location to another. This would come incredibly handy when moving items and resources from an old base to a new one.

The crafting recipe for a green shulker box in Minecraft. (Image via Minecraft)

As a bonus, shulker boxes can actually be dyed in different colors. Players can dye shulker boxes to the color of any of the dyes found within Minecraft. The image above showcases the crafting recipe for a green shulker box made with green dye and an undyed shulker box.