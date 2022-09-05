5 best uses of cauldrons in Minecraft

A cauldron in Minecraft is a block that has several uses. While players who are new to the game might be confused how to craft and use this block, they should definitely check it out since it is quite helpful in specific scenarios. One of the most fascinating features of this block is that it can store different types of liquids.

Players can craft the block by creating a U-shaped configuration with seven iron ingots on a crafting table. The block also naturally generates in structures like swamp huts, igloo basements, woodland mansions, and villages. Players can simply break the block with the pickaxe to obtain it.

Top 5 uses of cauldrons in Minecraft

5) Holding powder snow in natural ways

Players can fill cauldrons with powder snow during snowy weather or by pouring it from a bucket in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Powder snow is a brand new type of block and non-mob entity that can be stored in a cauldron. It is a special type of snow that any entity can sink in and gradually take freezing damage.

If players place a cauldron in a cold biome, it will gradually fill up while the biome is snowing. Players can essentially farm powder snow this way as well. Once the cauldron is full, the snow can be extracted by using an empty bucket to obtain a bucket of powder snow.

4) Dyeing leather armor (Bedrock Edition)

Players can color the cauldron water and use it to dye leather armor parts in Minecraft Bedrock Edition (Image via Mojang)

In Bedrock Edition, players have access to an exclusive feature where they can color the water present inside a cauldron. When this is done, colored water can be used to dye leather armor parts.

Even though players rarely use leather armor, they can color different parts and hang them on an armor stand for show. For editions where water inside a cauldron cannot be colored, players can simply dye leather armor through a crafting table.

3) Changing villager profession

Villagers can convert into leatherworkers through cauldrons in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Apart from storing several liquids and substances, this block can also act as a jobsite block. Players can use this block to convert a villager into a leatherworker. This particular professional can trade all kinds of leather-related items like horse leather armor, and other leather armor parts.

During the day, players will notice leatherworkers near their cauldrons, working on them. This does not affect the block and how players use it normally.

2) Use in lava farm

Cauldron is an essential part of lava farm in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Since the release of the 1.18 Caves and Cliffs update, lava farms have been extremely simple to create. Players can simply use Pointed Dripstones and cauldrons to keep storing unlimited lava. A lava pool can be set up, underneath which Pointed Dripstone will be located.

These Dripstones will drop bits of lava that can be captured by cauldrons. After some time, these cauldrons will fill up without the source lava pool getting exhausted. The cauldron is one of the key components while making such farms.

1) Holding water in natural ways

Water can be filled in a cauldron through rain and other natural means in Minecraft (Image via Mojang)

Water is the most common liquid that is stored in a cauldron. Players can majorly use it to either farm water through natural means or use it to easily make water bottles for brewing. If rain directly hits the cauldron, it will gradually start storing water.

Similarly, if the block is under a pointed Dripstone, it will start storing water from pointed Dripstone drip water when placed anywhere. This is a great way to create a water farm to make water bottles and buckets.

