How to dye leather armor in Minecraft Pocket 1.19 update

Leather armor is one of the weakest protective gears a player can wear in the Minecraft Pocket 1.19 update. When players first enter the vast world, they will encounter dangerous hostile mobs that will try to kill them. To protect themselves, they can craft several weapons and armor. Though players usually jump straight to iron armor, the first base armor in the game is made from leather.

Leather is an item that can primarily be obtained from cows and horses. If players have sufficient items, they can craft a full set of leather armor, and if players are not a fan of its brown color, they can color it with the help of different dyes present in the game. Dye can be extracted from all sorts of items and used to color items in the game.

Steps to dye leather armor in Minecraft Pocket 1.19 update

1) Craft leather armor and desired dye color

Minecraft players will have to craft two items to get colored leather armor: the leather armor and dye. Players can simply obtain leather from cows and place them in different configurations on the crafting table to get different armor parts. Players will need to color each and every part separately to get a fully-colored armor set.

Dye can be obtained in several ways, but the simplest way to get them is by finding flowers and placing them in a crafting slot. If players are unable to find the desired color, they can get them from different items like lapis lazuli, sea pickles, bone meal, and so on or by combining two dyes.

2) Dip the armor parts in a colored water cauldron

After obtaining the required items, players will be able to color each and every armor part. To do this, they will need a cauldron with colored water in it. First, they can craft a cauldron by combining seven iron ingots in a U-shape. After that, they need to fill it with water using a water bucket.

Next, players will need to use the dye on the filled cauldron to give the water a color. This is where players need to color all their leather armor parts by using each of them on the colored water cauldron. By doing this, they will obtain colored leather armor.

Even though this is the only type of armor in the game that can be colored, players are advised to mostly use it for decoration purposes. This is because leather armor is the weakest of them all, and it will not protect the player against heavy attacks from stronger hostile mobs. Players must always get a set of iron armor as soon as possible. Unfortunately, other armor sets cannot be colored like leather. However, there are several resource and texture packs to slightly change their appearance in the game.

