How to dye leather armor in Minecraft Java Edition

One of the best things about Minecraft is that almost everything in the game is customizable and can be personalized. Whether it is blocks, banners, capes, or other items, almost everything can be customized in a ton of different ways.

Dyeing is one of the best ways to do so, as it allows players to change the color of certain items in the game. This includes animal mobs like sheep, and more importantly, leather armor sets.

Leather armor can be obtained through a lot of sources. One of the easiest ways is to buy it from the Leatherworker villager, who sells pieces of leather armor in different colors. It can also be crafted using leather or obtained inside various different structures around the world of Minecraft. This article will tell players how to dye leather armor.

Leather armor in Minecraft Java: How to customize it using dyes

The process of dyeing leather armor is different between the game's Java and Bedrock Editions. However, both methods are easy to follow and execute.

Java Edition

The cover for Minecraft Java Edition (Image via Mojang)

The player must obtain a leather armor set from the Leatherworker, or craft one using leather from a horse, cow, or chest.

Once the player is ready to dye pieces of the desired pieces of armor, they must place each section of the armor, one by one, into the crafting grid of the crafting table, or the player’s personal crafting grid.

A colored dye of the player’s choice must then be placed into the crafting grid along with the armor piece.

The resulting dyed armor will show up in the outputs lot of the crafting grid. This method can be used to apply any color to a leather armor set in the game.

Bedrock Edition

The cover for Minecraft Bedrock (Image via Mojang)

For the leather dyeing process to work in Bedrock Edition, players must use a cauldron and a bucket.

After obtaining some leather armor, the player is advised to make or obtain a cauldron and place it down.

Use a bucket to fill the cauldron with water.

With a dye in hand, press the “use” key on the cauldron, thus adding dye to the water.

Use the selected piece of leather armor on the cauldron. This will dye it.

Armor comes in a variety of choices for players in Minecraft. However, out of the many types of armor set in the game, leather armor is the only type that can be dyed into different colors.

Leather can be obtained as loot from horses and cows. Since each piece of the armor set is independent, players can color each section in different colors.

