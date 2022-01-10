List of all Bunker Shooting Range challenges in GTA Online

GTA Online players who already own a Bunker in the game can have access to their own shooting range within the property. Owning a shooting range then allows gamers to try out the Bunker Shooting Range Challenge.

These challenges differ from the normal challenges at the shooting range in GTA 5. Instead of being a runthrough of weapon types, this Bunker challenge is a three-tiered challenge with increasing levels of difficulty.

This article hopes to guide GTA fans through the Bunker Shooting Range challenge in GTA Online.

GTA Online players who own a Bunker can improve their shooting skills even further

When buying or renovating a Bunker, GTA Online players have the option of adding a gun range. It is important to note that there are two types of ranges that can be built in a Bunker.

Strangely, the choice of ranges is differentiated by the color of the targets on the range with black and white targets to choose from. The white target option will cost players $100,000 more than the black ones at $845,000, but is highly recommended. Aiming and scoring higher in the challenge is much easier with the prominent red bullseye on the white targets.

Choose the white targets for your range (Image via Sportskeeda)

There are three tiers to the Bunker shooting challenge. Each tier involves GTA Online players using six different weapons to shoot down an increasing number of targets. The weapons used in all three tiers are listed below:

Pistol

SMG

Assault Rifle

Carbine Rifle

Combat MG

Heavy Sniper

Clearly, the challenges increase in difficulty as GTA Online players progress through the tiers.

Tier 1 Challenge

The Tier 1 challenge involves players shooting one target at a time as they pop up from the floor in their lane. Obviously, this first challenge is the easiest with a simple target layout.

Pistol Challenge in Tier 1 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Players have 30 seconds to complete each of the six weapon challenges. A target score is provided in the bottom corner of the screen above the countdown clock.

Tier 2 Challenge

For Tier 2 challenges, the target setup is different, which makes the challenges slightly more difficult. Using the same selection of weapons, GTA Online players need to shoot individual targets that pop up both from the ground, but also from the ceiling.

Carbine Rifle challenge in Tier 2 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Although this challenge is quite similar to Tier 1, it may require a bit more practice with the targets appearing at different heights and distances. Unlike the previous tier, it can be difficult using a sniper rifle here as all the targets will not fall within the scope's line of vision.

Tier 3 Challenge

The third and final tier sees GTA Online gamers having to use the same six weapons one final time. However, in this challenge, there are multiple targets flipping randomly from the floor and ceiling. If players do not manage to hit the target on time, it will flip back and that potential score will be lost.

The pressure is on in Tier 3 (Image via Sportskeeda)

Out of the three tiers, this is the most difficult of the challenges in the Bunker Shooting Range as players may lose focus and points if they fail to hit a target. Once again, players may find the sniper rifle challenge to be the most difficult of the six weapons in the armory.

What are the rewards for completing the Bunker Shooting Range Challenge

Clothing unlocked for completing the challenge (Image via Sportskeeda)

Unfortunately, players will not receive any money for the completion of this challenge. However, it is well worth it for the RP and for improving the player's overall weapon skill levels.

Additionally, doing so does unlock a few pieces of clothing like the one shown above. Showing off a prominent Ammu-Nation hat and Shrewsbury Arms t-shirt will definitely let other players know of one's achievement.

Edited by Atul S