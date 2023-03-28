Where to find all Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake? 

Blue Medallions are hidden items spread throughout the sinister world of Resident Evil 4 Remake. They are often concealed out of sight, and you have to search and destroy them. Hung throughout the region of the Village and the Castle, these shiny blue disks were planted by the Los Illuminados Cultists. Destroying the Blue Medallions will grant you Spindles, which can be later exchanged with the merchant for cool rewards such as weapons, crafting items, exclusive upgrade tickets, and more.

In this feature, we’ll walk you through all the Blue Medallion locations in the Resident Evil 4 Remake.

All 32 Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

All in all, there are 32 Blue Medallions that can be discovered in Resident Evil 4 Remake. You may collect them as per your wishes but do remember that the secret locations within the game have many enemies concealed in them.

Alternatively, you may purchase a treasure map directly from the Merchant. This will help you track down the elusive Blue Medallions much easier.

Below, we have listed the locations of each Blue Medallion based on specific in-game locations.

All Blue Medallions in the Farm location

You’ll get to collect Blue Medallions as soon as you enter the Farm area in Chapter one of Resident Evil 4 Remake (Image via Capcom)

The Farm area in Chapter 1 is the first place you’ll encounter Blue Medallions in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. You’ll be tasked with tracking down five of them, which can sometimes be tricky to hunt.

Blue Medallion 1: Located on the top of the fence, on the right-hand side of the farm

Located on the top of the fence, on the right-hand side of the farm Blue Medallion 2: Just outside the house that has the saving typewriter inside.

Just outside the house that has the saving typewriter inside. Blue Medallion 3: Located on the upper floor of the barn

Located on the upper floor of the barn Blue Medallion 4: Located inside the hut that is situated right in the middle of the farm.

Located inside the hut that is situated right in the middle of the farm. Blue Medallion 5: This Blue Medallion can be deceptive to find. Head to the main farm and look up towards the rafters. You’ll find it hung up in one of the rafts.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: Quarry or Fish Farm Blue Medallion locations

Like the Farm, the Fish Farm/ Quarry also contains five Blue Medallions (Image via Capcom)

The Quarry or the Fish Farm area also has five Blue Medallions stored in it. They are listed below for your reference.

Blue Medallion 6: Located high above on the scaffolding that comes when you leave the Quarry area.

Located high above on the scaffolding that comes when you leave the Quarry area. Blue Medallion 7: Hung up underneath the Dock as you pass through the Merchant and the Fish Farm.

Hung up underneath the Dock as you pass through the Merchant and the Fish Farm. Blue Medallion 8: Located inside the Shack, right in the middle of the Fish Farm.

Located inside the Shack, right in the middle of the Fish Farm. Blue Medallion 9: Go to the left-hand side of the Fish Farm. You’ll come across a hole in the wall—Peek through it to find the fourth Blue Medallion in the Fish Farm area.

Go to the left-hand side of the Fish Farm. You’ll come across a hole in the wall—Peek through it to find the fourth Blue Medallion in the Fish Farm area. Blue Medallion 10: Situated right under the wooden walkway, behind the Fish Farm. You’d have to walk across the water to find the wooden walkway.

All Castle Gate Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

The Castle Gate area has six Blue Medallions to collect (Image via Capcom)

The Castle Gate is one of the most hectic areas in the Resident Evil 4 Remake because of the numerous enemies you’d have to face. So make sure to collect all the Blue Medallions over here in one go, before proceeding further inside the Castle area.

Blue Medallion 11: This is one of the easiest-to-spot Blue Medallions in the game. Find it just outside the path, near the staircase at the start of the Castle Gate.

This is one of the easiest-to-spot Blue Medallions in the game. Find it just outside the path, near the staircase at the start of the Castle Gate. Blue Medallion 12: In the battlement area, there will be a large bag of resources. Find the Blue Medallion lying next to it.

In the battlement area, there will be a large bag of resources. Find the Blue Medallion lying next to it. Blue Medallion 13: Two Blue Medallions are found in the middle of the castle area. Get the first one from the archway above the bombed-out building.

Two Blue Medallions are found in the middle of the castle area. Get the first one from the archway above the bombed-out building. Blue Medallion 14: Look above your head from where you got the previous Blue Medallion to spot the second one.

Look above your head from where you got the previous Blue Medallion to spot the second one. Blue Medallion 15: Continue forward along the path and you’ll reach the penultimate Blue Medallion in the Castle Gate area, beside the treasure marker on the map, tucked in a corner.

Continue forward along the path and you’ll reach the penultimate Blue Medallion in the Castle Gate area, beside the treasure marker on the map, tucked in a corner. Blue Medallion 16: Get the last Blue Medallion in the Castle Gate area from the circular building where you can raise the cannons to destroy catapults.

All Blue Medallions in the Great Hall location

The Blue Medallions in the Great Hall area can be difficult to spot in the beginning (Image via Capcom)

While it’s easy to spot the Blue Medallions in the Castle Gate area, locating the same in the Great Hall region of the Castle can be a little tricky. You’d have to venture into quite a few pockets of space to get yourself the rewards.

Blue Medallion 17: The first one is easy to spot, and located right above the Entrance of the Hall.

The first one is easy to spot, and located right above the Entrance of the Hall. Blue Medallion 18: Walk across the Great Hall and walk past the incomplete statue. Once you cross the statue, press yourself against the wall and turn around to find a Blue Medallion on top of a pillar.

Walk across the Great Hall and walk past the incomplete statue. Once you cross the statue, press yourself against the wall and turn around to find a Blue Medallion on top of a pillar. Blue Medallion 19: Head to the second floor, and look down right in the middle of the Hall to find yourself another Blue Medallion.

Head to the second floor, and look down right in the middle of the Hall to find yourself another Blue Medallion. Blue Medallion 20: Head into the side rooms of the Great Hall. A Blue Medallion is located inside the curtains of the dining hall.

Head into the side rooms of the Great Hall. A Blue Medallion is located inside the curtains of the dining hall. Blue Medallion 21: Move towards the Armory section and walk across the corridor. Avoid the jump and look right. You’ll come across a Blue Medallion on top of a chair.

Move towards the Armory section and walk across the corridor. Avoid the jump and look right. You’ll come across a Blue Medallion on top of a chair. Blue Medallion 22: The last Blue Medallion in the Great Hall section is behind the gallery.

Cargo Depot Blue Medallion locations in Resident Evil 4 Remake

Be prepared to face off hostile enemies at the Cargo Depot (Image via Capcom)

Cargo Depot is a particularly tough place to search for Blue Medallions. Make sure you are fully equipped with ammo when exploring the region.

Blue Medallion 23: Located on the right-hand side of the Merchant’s door.

Located on the right-hand side of the Merchant’s door. Blue Medallion 24: Stand near the Merchant’s door. Look above your head to find the next one. You’d have to shoot it from below to destroy the Medallion and collect your Spindles.

Stand near the Merchant’s door. Look above your head to find the next one. You’d have to shoot it from below to destroy the Medallion and collect your Spindles. Blue Medallion 25: Head toward the top left corner of the Cargo Depot. You’ll find a Blue Medallion hidden behind some boxes.

Head toward the top left corner of the Cargo Depot. You’ll find a Blue Medallion hidden behind some boxes. Blue Medallion 26: Look to the opposite corner of the Depot to find some fishing containers. The Medallion lies next to the containers.

Look to the opposite corner of the Depot to find some fishing containers. The Medallion lies next to the containers. Blue Medallion 27: Go upstairs to the second floor of the Depot. Peek up and then look right. The last Medallion in this area will lie on the side of the water tank.

Resident Evil 4 Remake: Cliffside Ruins Blue Medallion locations

Collect the last batch of Blue Medallions in Resident Evil 4 Remake from the Cliffside Ruins region (Image via Capcom)

As your time in the Remake draws to a close, you’ll have to search for the most challenging set of Blue Medallions in the Cliffside Ruins area.

Blue Medallion 28: Located off the side of the cliff to your right, as soon as you end the cut-scene and begin your journey in the region.

Located off the side of the cliff to your right, as soon as you end the cut-scene and begin your journey in the region. Blue Medallion 29: Hung up inside the scaffolding on the left-hand side.

Hung up inside the scaffolding on the left-hand side. Blue Medallion 30: Climb up the ladder and look into the distance on your right with a scope. You’ll spot a tower. The Medallion is hung up on top of the tower.

Climb up the ladder and look into the distance on your right with a scope. You’ll spot a tower. The Medallion is hung up on top of the tower. Blue Medallion 31: Climb down the ladder of the tower and then climb down another set of second ladders. Once you reach the bottom, look towards the right-hand side over the base of the cliff to find another Medallion.

Climb down the ladder of the tower and then climb down another set of second ladders. Once you reach the bottom, look towards the right-hand side over the base of the cliff to find another Medallion. Blue Medallion 32: Climb back up the ladder and turn around. The Blue Medallion hangs on top of the ladder. You’d have to lean at an angle and move slightly left to spot the last Blue Medallion in the game.

This wraps up our guide to all the Blue Medallion locations in the Resident Evil 4 Remake. Make sure to check Sportskeeda for other related content on the Resident Evil 4 Remake and the rest of the gaming world.

