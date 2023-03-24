How to easily beat Krauser (Ruins) boss fight in Resident Evil 4 remake

The Resident Evil 4 remake's Krauser (Ruins) battle is the most challenging boss fight up to this point in the game. Players must first fight him and go through a grueling gauntlet of tricks and traps. Leon Kennedy’s former mentor will do everything he can to wear the protagonist down before the two have a final showdown.

At this point, the Krauser (Ruins) boss fight begins, where the entity reveals he’s also infected with the plaga parasite. He takes on a more muscular form, and one of his arms morphs into a humongous sword. Now, with a limb resembling Nightmare’s Soul Edge from Soulcalibur, this Resident Evil 4 remake boss will throw everything he’s got at you.

How to overcome Krauser (Ruins) fight after the gauntlet in Resident Evil 4 remake

This was the hardest boss fight in the game for me because I’m terrible at perfect parrying. If you’ve mastered that, this battle becomes a bit easier. A successful perfect parry knocks back the entity, so you can get a melee strike in, briefly stunning him. This is also a great time to unload your strongest guns on him.

After the Resident Evil 4 remake trap gauntlet, the two former allies will fight in a very small arena. It will have a few resource crates and an upper level, which you will need to take advantage of. I went into this fight with very few resources, but the more you have the better.

This battle is grueling and can take several minutes to end; you have to stay on your toes the entire time. The Krauser (Ruins) fight in the Resident Evil 4 remake starts with the boss jumping down on you, requiring you to evade immediately. This is a solid time to grab a resource crate. You can also shoot him a few times in the back after he does his jump. You need to deal this entity as much damage as you can.

This foe has several sword arm attacks up its sleeve, which vary in speed and swing arc. Fortunately, they can all be parried. Perfect parry can knock him back, letting you land a melee strike. The Resident Evil 4 remake boss can also hold his giant claw hand in front of him like a shield; this will necessitate shooting his exposed areas instead.

Anytime he’s open, shoot it, but just remember to parry its offensive moves as well. If you aren’t good at that, carry plenty of healing items into this Resident Evil 4 remake fight with Krauser. He also occasionally does a front-flip attack, but the game prompts you to evade it.

The Krauser (Ruins) boss tends to go from shielding to a painful grab attack. You can knife him while this is going on, or you can duck and evade the move. He can also dash and strike or dash and guard. After attacking him for a while, you can melee this boss. However, this was my favorite time to try and throw grenades at him to deal even more harm.

Once you’ve dealt enough damage, he will jump off the screen, and that’s your queue to immediately climb the ladder to the second area. He’ll come after you and stick to the same pattern of moves. I found it was easier to jump back to the floor.

In this Krauser (Ruins) fight, he will resume slicing away at you, using his front-flip attack and the heavy-hitting grab move. You can tell when this boss is losing more life, because he will get excited about the fight, insisting you show him what you’ve got that he doesn’t. When the fight is close to its end, he uses more evadable attacks and heavy strikes.

The final moment in the battle can be viewed above. He will likely get in one more off-screen jump, so climb up to the top, get ready for his jump attack, and end the fight by shooting him in the back. With that, you can move on to the final sections of the Resident Evil 4 remake. Other challenging encounters await, after this final, bittersweet moment against Krauser. You can find our review of Capcom's survival horror masterpiece here.

Poll : 0 votes