How to easily complete Castle Lithograph Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake

In Resident Evil 4 Remake, all of the puzzles have changed, and some, like the Castle Lithograph Puzzle, are brand new. While exploring Chapter 8, Leon Kennedy will see a strange wall that features a Lithograph and a series of slots for other objects. This particular room does not give you a whole lot of clues, but with a little effort, it’s easily solvable. If you’re having trouble getting through the Castle Lithograph Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake, look no further. Here’s everything you need to know.

The Castle Lithograph Puzzle is easily solved in Resident Evil 4 Remake

One of the interesting features of this remake is that all of the puzzles are new or different, offering unique mysteries to solve. During Chapter 8, Leon will come upon a room in Resident Evil 4 Remake that features a total of four Lithographs, and each is used to solve the Castle Lithograph Puzzle.

You might overlook these until you see the far end of this room in Chapter 8. You can find each of the other puzzle pieces throughout the room, listed below.

Lithograph B: Check the table near the puzzle itself.

Check the table near the puzzle itself. Lithograph C: By the door, sitting on a stack of books.

By the door, sitting on a stack of books. Lithograph D: Look at the display case in the corner of the room - smash the glass, and you can retrieve it.

Now that you have all four pieces, you can begin to solve this Resident Evil 4 Remake puzzle. When you begin adding pieces to the wall for the Castle Lithograph Puzzle, you cannot place them wherever you want. However, when they are slotted into the wall, you can flip them over, or move them around.

Each Lithograph has two sides - a red side and a blue side. These sides also have symbols on them - armor, swords, helmets, and shields. These are also surrounded by a particular shape - either a hexagon or a square.

While it may not be obvious, the game does give you a hint about the required symbols for the Castle Lithograph Puzzle in Resident Evil 4 Remake. In the puzzle, you can clearly see a set of symbols on the wall. You need to match these up correctly.

Sportskeeda Gaming @skesportsgaming



Review: One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej One of the greatest survival horror games of all time is back! #ResidentEvil4Remake is a certified masterpiece, and @CapcomUSA_ really outdid themselves with this one. Fans who liked the original will love this one.Review: bit.ly/3FvpJej https://t.co/7AXAII9jDo

From the top, going clockwise, here is the order to set these pieces into place to solve the puzzle.

Top: Shield and Square

Shield and Square Right: Sword and Square

Sword and Square Bottom: Armor and Hexagon

Armor and Hexagon Left: Helmet and Hexagon

By completing this, the wall will open, allowing Leon Kennedy to move forward and try to complete his mission of saving Ashley Graham. This isn’t the only Lithograph puzzle in the castle, either. Another will have Leon placing swords into lithographs on the wall to tell a story.

Resident Evil 4 Remake is now available on several platforms, and you can read our review here, where it is being hailed as a masterpiece remake.

Poll : 0 votes