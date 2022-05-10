5 most beautiful locations in Elden Ring ranked

Elden Ring's vast world is filled with several beautiful locations. These are the places where players can enter and spend a few seconds in awe to appreciate the game and rest from all the grinding that it makes players go through with.

These are the areas where players should take as many screenshots as possible as they will remain as a memory forever. This article lists five incredibly beautiful locations that gamers will encounter during their playthroughs.

It is important to remember that beauty is ultimately a subjective aspect. Therefore, players might find other areas that are not on the list.

Stunning locations in Elden Ring that players should consider visiting

5) Limgrave

This is the location where players will reach the first time they begin their journey. In truth, the beauty of Limgrave comes from the fact that it gives a proper visualization of Elden Ring.

It showcases a vibrant yet broken world that is in urgent need of help. There is no doubt that a first look into the vast expanse of the Lands Between and the huge Erdtree towering into the sky is something that is bound to mesmerize players for sure.

4) Raya Lucaria Academy

If Limgrave was all about vast and expansive landscapes, Raya Lucaria Academy is about the esthetics of a university. First, the outside visuals of this location are very close to the Irithel of the Boreal Valley from Dark Souls 3.

It gives the vibes of a cold and calm location that is cut off from the rest of the world and is happy to stay with their own selves. Once players enter the location, they will notice sorcerers reading books and roaming the towering libraries in search of knowledge.

The academy walls are like that of an old-school European castle, which is kind of patent when it comes to Hidetaka Miyazaki.

3) Nokron, Eternal City

While the rest of the locations in Elden Ring give more realistic visuals, Nokron feels extremely surreal. While it is located underground, gamers will see a sky filled with stars all across.

It is a very mysterious location that immediately gives off the vibe that there are many secrets waiting to be discovered. The unique enemies scattered all across the area give the idea that this place is not just cut off from the rest of the world but brimming with magic that does not exist in the rest of the game.

Once gamers enter Nokron, they will be tempted to visit this location repeatedly, only to be surprised at every turn.

2) Crumbling Farum Azula

Crumbling Farum Azula in Elden Ring is a location that is located high above the sky. This place is kind of a ruin where everything is destroyed and is clearly a relic of some disaster.

However, it is this simple aspect that makes the place look beautiful. The location directly depicts the current state of Elden Ring's world. The gray and white esthetics, along with the destroyed maze-like structure, creates an ambiance that is filled with mystery.

Apart from that, the dragons that are located in the area create the feeling of something ancient. Gamers will also find tornadoes carrying rocks and debris in the area, though it is not known why they exist.

1) Leyndell, Royal Capital

The last and final location that will fill gamers with awe in Elden Ring is Leyndell, Royal Capital. This is because it is the place that everyone has been hoping to reach since the start of the game.

It is the royal seat of power and where the Erdtree is located. The white and gold esthetics, along with the royal feeling, gives a sense of grandeur to players.

However, there is more to it than just that, as gamers will also find normal mobs banging on the towering doors of the capital, asking for entry. It feels like they are asking for an audience with the king to speak about their troubles.

Therefore, this place creates a contrast between the rich and the poor and gives a clear idea of the current state of the world. There are also a few normal enemies who seem to be praying to the Erdtree, but they look hopeless, which further creates a sense of sorrow that is a patent for Miyazaki's world.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

