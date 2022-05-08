How to find the Erdtree Bow in Elden Ring

The Erdtree Bow is a great weapon choice for those wanting to deal Holy damage in Elden Ring.

The Bow primarily scales with Strength, Dexterity, and Faith stats. It requires a certain level of each stat for effective utilization. At that point, players can dish out a solid 40 Physical damage and 50 Holy damage.

For those Elden Ring players running a Faith-based long-range build, the Erdtree Bow is the perfect Bow for them. They just need to reach the Erdtree Sanctuary site to obtain it.

How to get the Erdtree Bow in Elden Ring

A player readies the Erdtree Bow to attack (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

The Erdtree Sanctuary building hosts the Erdtree Bow. This area can be found in the Leyndell, Royal Capital region. This means it will take some work to get there and acquire the Bow.

Here is how players can reach Leyndell, Royal Capital in Elden Ring, and find the Erdtree Bow within its walls:

To access the capital city, players need to collect Great Runes from at least two bosses and traveled to Roundtable Hold

Prior to this point in the game, Godrick, Rennala, Rykard, and Radahn can all provide Great Runes after being defeated

After getting two Great Runes and having visited Roundtable Hold at least once, players can make their way to Leyndell, Royal Capital

It is best to start near the Volcano Manor at the Road of Iniquity Site of Grace

Travel east to the Minor Erdtree and onto the broken bridge next it

Leap from the bridge and land below, continuing on the eastern path

Find the wooden bridge marked with the Bridge of Iniquity Site of Grace

Cross the bridge to reach the Altus Plateau region and stick to the path

Go past the area filled with windmills and find the pathway leading to the Capital Outskirts

Keep going to the Outer Wall Battleground Site of Grace

Go up the staircase on the cliffside and take the forward path to the capital city

Head to building that contains the Erdtree Sanctuary

Exit to the east side of the Erdtree Sanctuary room

Climb up the root that leads to the building's second floor

Enter and exit again out of the only door there

Turn left and jump down to the roof

Enter through the broken window

Turn right and open the chest to acquire the Erdtree Bow

It is a long journey filled with plenty of tough enemies. Once they have been bested and the capital city has been found, obtaining the Erdtree Bow isn't all that difficult.

It just requires players to be a bit nimble as they dodge attacks, climb buildings, and leap from rooftops to get to the chest. The entirety of the Lands Between is rather treacherous and this is no different.

Locate this chest to find the Erdtree Bow in Elden Ring (Image via FromSoftware Inc.)

Once an Elden Ring player gets the Erdtree Bow, they will have access to a weapon that can be upgraded with Smithing Stones, but not with any Ashes of War.

It also gives the ability to use the Mighty Shot skill. Mighty Shot readies the bow at full power. When the arrow is shot from the Erdtree Bow, it gains incredible power that pierces defenses and causes the target's guard to drop.

