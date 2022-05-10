How to get the Lucidity sorcery in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has proven to be one of the most challenging yet rewarding games in recent history. A strong contributor to this game's difficulty is the vast ailments the player may have to endure in their playthrough. From deep poisons to sickening madness, Lands Between has its fair share of danger.

While there are items to help with these ailments, many players may find it hard to come by, especially when the player needs them most. Thankfully, there are spells players can find to help ease their stress about the accumulation of various debuffs in the game. Enter today's sorcery, Lucidity.

Elden Ring has many different spells and incantations. Each has its own uses, from dealing damage to inflicting debuffs or even healing the player. However, finding these abilities can be very difficult and complex, especially for new players. Luckily, finding Lucidity is not very complicated.

Obtaining Lucidity in Elden Ring

A player inflicted with Madness in Elden Ring (Image via From Software)

Before getting into where players can find Lucidity, players may need to know exactly what the spell does and the requirements for using it. Sadly, Lucidity does not dispel the accumulation of all debuffs, only sleep, and madness. The player must also have an Intelligence stat of 17 or more to use Lucidity.

While sleep may be the least common of the two afflictions, players may have noticed the different places where madness can begin accumulating. Certain abilities can also lead to accumulations of madness.

Lucidity costs mana to use. However, it can help players after prolonged uses of those madness abilities. To find Lucidity, the player will need to take down a powerful enemy.

Preceptor Miriam is an invader that players will encounter once they take the stairs to reach the upper level of the Carian Study Hall. This fight can throw many players through a loop as Preceptor Miriam teleports as the fight goes on, so players should be alert.

After defeating her the first time, players will need to encounter her again. Once the player unlocks the secret area of the Carian Study Hall using the Carian Inverted Statue, the player will have the chance to fight her once again.

Once the player proceeds through the window, Preceptor Miriam will appear again. This fight will be much like the one prior.

However, the main difference with this fight is that it takes place on much more uneven ground as well as the enemies in the area will constantly be aggressive towards the player. A tip for this battle is to use magic for this fight stage. Loretta's Greatbow works best.

Once players defeat Preceptor Miriam for the second time, they will be rewarded with the Lucidity spell. Hopefully, this makes players' trek through the Lands Between much easier in Elden Ring, as they now have an easier way to dispel some of the game's more debilitating debuffs.

