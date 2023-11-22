5 reasons why Red Dead Redemption 2 is better than GTA 4

While GTA 4 is much older than Red Dead Redemption 2, it was still a big leap for Rockstar Games in terms of graphics and overall complexity. Although fans compare these titles often, RDR 2 has several advantages over the Grand Theft Auto title that make it much better in several ways. This is simply not limited to graphics, as Rockstar put a lot of work behind the game, polishing it to perfection.

It has various features and gameplay mechanics that were either absent from GTA 4 or not properly utilized. This article will highlight five major reasons why RDR 2 is a better game than Grand Theft Auto 4.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Five things that make Red Dead Redemption a better title than GTA 4

1) The main plot

Most Grand Theft Auto games focus on superficial issues like money and more money. While it still serves as a decent plot, Red Dead Redemption 2 was able to achieve a greater depth that most players became a fan of.

While Niko Bellic, the protagonist of GTA 4, is one of the best-written characters in the series, Arthur Morgan is able to convey a better story through RDR 2, which is exciting and emotional while maintaining the proper flow. Fans are hoping for similar things from the GTA 6 protagonists as well.

2) The graphics

Graphics is another point where Red Dead Redemption 2 is far better than Grand Theft Auto 4. It has photorealistic lighting, character models, and vegetation that render extremely well on the newer hardware.

However, since GTA 4 is comparatively older, it has rather cartoonish graphics that do not resemble anything realistic. While it was a big leap from what the GTA Trilogy offered, it was still way back in 2008. Rockstar Games has come a long way since, and RDR 2 is a good example. The difference is not only bound to the character but also to the environment as well.

3) Better in-game physics

Since Red Dead Redemption 2 uses an advanced RAGE engine, it can deliver better in-game physics and features compared to GTA 4. This allows the game to feel realistic as the interactions between the character and NPCs or random objects are better.

On the other hand, things were not so realistic in Grand Theft Auto 4, where the car crashes, as well as the fall physics, were wonky or unbelievable compared to other titles. RDR2 also has a lot of things happening in the world, like NPCs in the background working on rails or houses, which is only possible due to the better gaming engine. These are some lessons that GTA 6 should take from RDR 2.

4) The advanced AI and NPCs

NPCs fill out the otherwise empty world of a video game, and both RDR 2 and Grand Theft Auto 4 have tons of them roaming across the map. However, there is a stark difference between how they act in both titles.

While Grand Theft Auto 4's NPCs are stuck following one simple operation, the ones in RDR 2 are way more dynamic. For example, they interact with the protagonist more, and the interactions will change depending on Arthur's honor and appearance. However, there is no such feature in the other game. Overall, the NPCs in Red Dead Redemption 2 feel lively and realistic.

5) A dynamic and detailed world

While Grand Theft Auto 4 has a decently vast map, it is not the best one out there as it lacks a lot of details. Since most of the events of the game happen in the city, there is not much flora or fauna compared to RDR 2. This is a big drawback that most of the players noticed.

In comparison, Red Dead Redemption 2's map is crawling with a variety of animals and unexpected activities that players can stumble across. This allows the game to be dynamic and interesting for everyone. There are several other details, like decaying corpses and illegal organizations performing rituals in the woods, that make the players take their horses and explore the map.

There are a lot of expectations riding on Rockstar Games' shoulders now that the GTA 6 trailer release date is not too far away. Hopefully, they achieve the same level of detail and features as Red Dead Redemption 2.

