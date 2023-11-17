7 features GTA 6 should adopt from Red Red Redemption 2

GTA 6 is one of the most highly anticipated video games of all time, and fans are extremely excited about the upcoming trailer for this title. A large part of the community also wishes that Rockstar Games would take inspiration from Red Dead Redemption 2 for its features. RDR2 was released in 2018 and delivered everything that fans hoped it would.

This title has left a lasting impression on the community for its gameplay, graphics, attention to detail, and more. As such, gamers wish that Grand Theft Auto 6 would use a lot of existing features from this title while adding several more. That will ensure this game becomes better than any other experience that Rockstar has ever offered before.

This article will highlight some features that should be carried forward to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

7 things GTA 6 should learn and adopt from Red Dead Redemption 2

1) An intricate map with an active ecosystem

The biggest issue that most players had with Grand Theft Auto 5 was the lack of an active ecosystem and sparsely populated locations across the map. Several places in Los Santos have no NPCs or animals and look barren.

On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 offers a densely populated map that always features some sort of activity taking place. Players can come across weird NPCs performing a ritual or a wild animal out on the hunt. Rockstar Games should try to incorporate an active ecosystem in GTA 6 as well as a densely populated map.

2) A realistic wanted system

Red Dead Redemption 2 has a very intricate wanted/honor system that not only affects character stats but also determines how the story ends.

However, the wanted system in the Grand Theft Auto titles has lost its meaning, as gaining a star or two just means it's time to start shooting down cops and outrun their choppers. Rockstar Games should adopt RDR2's approach to this mechanic and try to enhance it.

3) A single-protagonist approach

Having too many protagonists has never worked out for any video game studio. It only divides the plot and reduces the screen time of characters. GTA 5 suffered from his exact issue as players could never focus on one main character.

However, RDR2 followed a single-protagonist approach and only kept its story centered around Arthur Morgan. This not only allowed the developers to flesh out his character, but players were also able to better connect with him better.

That said, it's worth noting that GTA 6 leaks indicate that the upcoming title might have a protagonist duo.

4) Freedom of weapon customization

While Grand Theft Auto 5 has a lot of vehicle customization options, it is non-existent for weapons. Players can only customize guns on a very basic level, like adding or removing silencers.

RDR2, on the other hand, provides a variety of modification options that can turn a simple rifle into something exotic and beautiful. Hopefully, Rockstar will take notes from that title and add more customization options for weapons in the upcoming offering.

5) Improved AI

The AI and NPCs saw the biggest improvement in Red Dead Redemption 2 compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. Players were amazed by how interactive and realistic non-playable characters in the former title were, as they went about their business.

An improved AI with regard to RDR2's NPCs is one of the many things that GTA 6 developers could use. Interactive artificial intelligence can not only make a game realistic but also make strolling across its map much more interesting as well.

6) Improved police chases and shootouts

Police chases, similar to the wanted system, have become bland and useless in GTA games. Players armed to the teeth are more of a threat to the cops than they are to other gamers. This has removed all sorts of urgency that came with gaining wanted stars.

RDR2 has a better police chase system compared to GTA 5, where the chances of your character dying are higher. The actual shootout with the cops is also rather interesting in the former, making the whole experience quite fun.

7) Unexpected side activities

Completing main missions and their related side tasks is fun, but running into unexpected optional activities is undeniably much more exciting. However, GTA 5 barely has them, with players rarely coming across random NPCs that trigger some sort of special task.

On the other hand, RDR2 has tons of side activities, where non-playable entities can be found engaging in some ritual or illegal activity. Several GTA-like games offer side activities quite well, too. So, it will be interesting to see if Rockstar Games incorporates this feature in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

The recent GTA 6 trailer announcement has also riled up fans who are waiting for a GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition for Android and iOS. Hopefully, Rockstar listens to their request and rolls out these versions soon.

