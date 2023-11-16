Rockstar adds GTA Online Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge this week (November 16 to 22)

GTA Online just got a new weekly update by Rockstar Games a couple of moments ago, adding a brand new Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge and giving fans another opportunity to unlock a special reward. Like the previously released community challenges, this one also requires games to work collaboratively and collect $100,000,000,000 from The Doomsday Heist Act III (The Doomsday Scenario).

Players have seven days to complete the challenge and unlock a unique vehicle livery, which will be released later this year.

GTA Online Doomsday Scenario is the brand Community Challenge by Rockstar Games

The latest GTA Online weekly update has added a variety of new content and bonuses, one of which is the Doomsday Scenario Community Challenge. From now until November 22, 2023, gamers must complete the task mentioned above and unlock a special livery for the popular Pegassi Zentorno.

If done successfully, the reward will be delivered to all players later this year, presumably with the rumored GTA Online winter update 2023.

The Pegassi Zentorno is a 2-door hypercar inspired by various real-life Lamborghini models, including:

Lamborghini Sesto Elemento

Lamborghini Veneno

Lamborghini Huracán

Lamborghini Aventador

The supercar classified vehicle is powered by a 6.8L V12 engine, reaching a staggering top speed of 122.00 mph (196.34 km/h) and completing one lap in 1:00.960. This makes it one of the most competitive cars in its class.

Collecting a collaborative amount of $100,000,000,000 from The Doomsday Scenario will unlock a special livery for the vehicle, and fans think an HSW upgrade for the same is coming.

The Doomsday Heist Scenario is a finale that requires two to four players. Apart from this limited-time event, the Sprunk & eCola Challenge continues, allowing gamers to drink a collaborative amount of 100 million cans of eCola and Sprunk by November 29 to unlock rare rewards.

However, the latest update has ended last week’s Simeon’s Employee of the Month Community Challenge.

Other rewards this week:

Peyote Plant collectibles returned in Los Santos this week, and new Community Series Jobs give triple cash and RP. Up to 50% discount can be claimed on things like Apartments, Vapid Clique Wagon, and more.

With the GTA 6 leaks surfacing online and no release date for the GTA San Andreas DE Android version, it seems like the best time to participate in the latest Community Challenge and hustle in Los Santos.

