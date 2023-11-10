GTA Online Sprunk and eCola Community Challenge: How to participate, rewards, and more

GTA Online Sprunk and eCola Challenge is a brand new community addition to the game, which arrives as part of the latest weekly update. Instead of going against each other for brand supremacy like last year, Rockstar Games introduced a few nifty modifications. And yes, it does unlock new exclusive Sprunk and eCola collectibles as rewards.

This article shares everything important GTA Online players must know about the Sprunk and eCola Challenge of 2023.

GTA Online Sprunk and eCola Challenge 2023: What is it and how to participate in it?

The latest GTA Online weekly update has introduced a unique twist to last year’s Sprunk and eCola Challenge. This iteration will be a collaborative activity in which players must drink both Sprunk and eCola to achieve completion. The premise is that Big Soda is trying to dominate the market, and gamers have to unite against it.

Here’s how Rockstar Games describes this Sprunk and eCola Challenge of 2023:

“After pitting drinkers of Sprunk and eCola against each other last year in a fierce battle for brand supremacy, Big Soda is now flipping the script and aiming to mobilize their combined forces to preach the health-boosting effects of these sugary, caffeine-laden concoctions.”

All players must consume a total of 100 million cans of eCola and Sprunk by November 29, 2023, to unlock cool rewards.

GTA Online Sprunk and eCola Challenge 2023: What are the rewards this year?

While there is no monetary reward for completing the Sprunk and eCola Challenge in 2023, Rockstar Games is giving a couple of collectibles that might entice fans. After collectively drinking 100 million cans of Sprunk and eCola, the following rewards will be unlocked for everyone:

Custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates

A brand new Sprunk x eCola Bodysuit

A fierce Sprunk x eCola livery for the Mammoth F-160 Raiju

Players can also unlock a special livery for an unreleased vehicle by participating in Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge.

What is Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge?

The Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge is also a community endeavor that developers have added for a single week. From now until November 15, 2023, players must collaborate to complete $15,000,000,000 worth of Simeon Export Requests to unlock a special vehicle livery later this year.

They can check their text messages for a daily list of Export Requests and complete the challenge while also earning triple cash and RP throughout the week.

While GTA 6 leaks don’t address the prospective return of Sprunk and eCola, players can expect to see similar community challenges in the next title.

