What is Simeon’s Employee of the Month Challenge in GTA Online this week?

Be it a new or a returning event, GTA Online always has something for the community to participate in. With the current weekly update, the Simeon's Employee of the Month Challenge is back to the game with more twists than before. This week's update has already set the players in the groove, along with other fun challenges and discounts.

Simeon is a crooked car dealer who appears in both the Grand Theft Auto 5 campaign and the multiplayer mode. He is a ruthless businessman who uses shady methods to sell his car and also names the hardest worker as the employee of the month.

But this time, gamers will need to do something big to get this honor in GTA Online. This article will highlight the ongoing event that will allow you to get the best employee of the month and gain the liveries for an upcoming vehicle.

This week's Employee of the Month Challenge in GTA Online

As mentioned, Simeon is a ruthless businessman who brought a new Employee of the Month Challenge in the GTA Online weekly update. However, many gamers might be confused about what they need to do to get this title as well as the special reward that comes after the completion of the challenge.

This time, Simeon wants the whole of Los Santos to work together. During the Employee of the Month Challenge, players across the game will need to come together and pool a total of $15 Billion. This is a huge amount of money, and the whole GTA Online community needs to display its strength and skills to complete Simeon's Export missions.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games is also providing bonus rewards for completing the import/export missions in the online multiplayer. This applies to the player's garage as well. Once everyone has given their all during this challenge, they will be eligible for a special livery of an upcoming unreleased vehicle.

What needs to be done during the Export challenge?

Simeon provides players with vehicle repo and export missions in Grand Theft Auto Online. These missions are a part of the Premium Deluxe Repo Work, which was added to the game as a continuation of the Arena Wars update.

During these missions, gamers will need to first obtain the Cargobob helicopter in GTA Online. Once it is acquired, they will need to head out into the city to collect the four cars that are marked on the map and deliver them to the specified location.

Players will also receive this message from Simeon himself after completing the mission:

"You are a natural! Employee of year! I thought you would have crashed by now."

This was everything that you need to know about the ongoing challenge in the game. With the developers dropping the news about the GTA 6 release date, fans are excited about what Rockstar has in stock for them.

