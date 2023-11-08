"IT'S HAPPENING": Fans react to Rockstar's official GTA 6 news

GTA 6 is one of the most awaited titles ever, and Rockstar Games just revealed significantly important news regarding it. According to the video game publisher's tweet, they will be releasing the first official trailer of Grand Theft Auto 6 in early December 2023.

Fans have been expecting them to share more information about the next installment for quite some time now. There were rumors that the trailer might drop soon, and now Rockstar has confirmed the news themselves.

In response, GTA 6 Trailer Countdown, a famous X (former Twitter) user said this:

"IT’S HAPPENING"

Rockstar Games confirmed that GTA 6 trailer is on its way

December 2023 will mark the 25th anniversary of the establishment of the famous video game publishing company Rockstar Games. Further down the tweet regarding this, they also disclosed that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer will roll out during the early days of the coming month. This was a big revelation, and fans were not expecting the news in such a casual manner.

The response from the fans was as expected. Everyone is thrilled to finally have an official announcement from Rockstar Games.

One user on X said this, thanking the developers:

"Thank YOU for the level of quality you consistently produce and endless hours of entertainment you've delivered over all these years. Can't wait for the next chapter."

Additionally, several funny and witty replies expressed the love and patience of the fan base. Since GTA 5 was released way back in 2013, it's been a long time since the developers brought a new installment to the series. Here are some of the funniest reactions that the fans had:

Fans were also quite excited after the recent Bloomberg report, which stated that the GTA 6 announcement date is quite near. So, it is great to find out that it was not another baseless rumor that was fed to the gaming community. Now that the first trailer is not that distant, fans are curious about the various things that Rockstar Games might add to upcoming games.

Since the title has been under development for quite some time, the Grand Theft Auto community is expecting the devs to give them something worth the long wait. Hopefully, the upcoming installment will break all records of the previous titles in the series and set a benchmark for future video games.

Since the first trailer is about to drop, Rockstar Games might be preparing to roll out the game quite soon as well. This will all, hopefully, be revealed eventually.

